Grade 1 Winner Harmonize Retired

Grade 1 winner Harmonize has been retired from racing and will be bred to WinStar Farm's More Than Ready , owner Larkin Armstrong announced via Twitter Jan. 1.

Armstrong also said his multiple graded stakes-winning daughter of Scat Daddy will reside at Brookdale Farm near Lexington.

My G1 winning filly Harmonize has been retired to Brookdale Farm. Trained by Bill Mott and bred by Jack Swain, she has been a dream horse winning graded stakes at 2,3&4. She is booked to More Than Ready.@Brookdale_Farm @jacks31007231 @theTDN @BloodHorse @Riley_Mott @WinStarFarm pic.twitter.com/qUIwLujWvJ — Larkin Armstrong (@larkinarm) January 1, 2018

"... she has been a dream horse winning graded stakes at 2, 3, (and) 4," Armstrong's tweet read.

Bred by Jack Swain III in Kentucky out of the winning Sky Mesa mare Mesa Fresca, Harmonize was an $80,000 purchase by Armstrong from Brookdale Sales' consignment to the 2014 Keeneland September yearling sale. She accumulated $827,860 with a record of 5-4-1 from 16 starts.

As a 2-year-old, the Bill Mott trainee won the P. G. Johnson Stakes on the Saratoga Race Course turf and then scored in the JPMorgan Chase Jessamine Stakes (G3T) at Keeneland. Her top-level victory came in August of her 3-year-old season, when she closed from sixth in the stretch to get a head over Decked Out in the 2016 Del Mar Oaks Presented by The Jockey Club (G1T). That year, she also earned placings in Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup Stakes Presented by Lane's End (G1T) and two other graded stakes.

In five starts as a 4-year-old in 2017, all in graded stakes, Harmonize finished fourth in both the Longines Just a Game Stakes (G1T) at Belmont Park and the Diana Stakes (G1T) at Saratoga. She won her last start, the Glens Falls Stakes (G3T) at Saratoga, by a neck.