Long Island Sound Joins Pleasant Acres Roster

Group 3 winner Long Island Sound will enter stud at Joe and Helen Barbazon's Pleasant Acres Stallions near Morriston, Fla., it was announced Jan. 1.

The grade 1-placed son of War Front will stand the 2018 season as property of a syndicate for an advertised fee of $5,000.

"We are thrilled to have a son of War Front joining our roster at Pleasant Acres Stallions," Joe Barbazon said.

Long Island Sound was bred in Kentucky by Edward A. Cox Jr. out of the Pulpit mare Treasure Trail, a half sister to champion Zenyatta. He was an $800,000 purchase by Aisling Duignan from Claiborne Farm's consignment to the 2013 Keeneland November sale. Trained by Aidan O'Brien for Derrick Smith, Susan Magnier, Michael Tabor, and Joseph Allen, he won his first three starts in Ireland and was group 3 placed before coming to the United States.

Sixth in the 2016 Belmont Derby Invitational Stakes (G1T), Long Island Sound missed by a head to Beach Patrol in the Secretariat Stakes (G1T). He returned to Ireland to win the Paddy Power Diamond Stakes (G3) at the conclusion of his sophomore campaign. He was unplaced in three stakes at 4.

"Long Island Sound was absolutely brilliant winning his first three starts. He is from the direct family of the peerless Zenyatta," said Michelle Hemingway, director of bloodstock at Pleasant Acres. "We believe he will be very attractive to breeders in Florida."