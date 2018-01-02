Spencer Named General Manager of Horse Player NOW

Noted racing analyst and communications professional Brian W. Spencer has been named general manager of Horse Player NOW, effective January 1, 2018. The announcement marks an exciting change to the landscape of one of America's leading player development and content delivery brands. Horse Player NOW owner Jeremy Plonk will continue to lead the company's executive structure, while Spencer will manage the daily operation and content strategies.

"The mission at Horse Player NOW has always appealed to me," Spencer said. "Night School changed the fan education landscape and continues to evolve and appeal to players at all levels. Jeremy has worked hard to build a very talented and reputable team that provides an enormous amount of quality racing content. I'm excited to take on this leadership role. I look forward to exploring new ideas while maintaining our core dedication to fan education and player development."

"After 10 years developing the various machinations of Horse Player NOW, I felt it was time for a fresh perspective on how to lead our second decade," Plonk said. "Websites never close; they are a 365-day-a-year destination. We have been extremely successful, and I'm grateful we are in a financial position to bring back someone of Brian's caliber in an enhanced role. I look forward to seeing what's up a different sleeve."

Spencer has been a handicapping contributor to Horse Player NOW since 2010, but rose to prominence in recent years as the simulcast paddock host at both Arlington Park and Fair Grounds. In his new role, he will manage many of Horse Player NOW's continuous fan education and player development initiatives, while also adding his own concepts to the HPN menu.

Horse Player NOW may be best known for its ground-breaking player development program "Night School," which recently concluded its seventh full season with a milestone 250th episode. The company publishes the respected handicapping "BUZZ Report" and is a major content provider to several top racetrack and advance deposit wagering outlets, including Keeneland, Woodbine, Remington Park and Xpressbet, as well as many of the world's leading legal bookmakers.

