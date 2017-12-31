Sharp Azteca Back to Work, Eyes Start in Pegasus

Ivan Rodriguez's Sharp Azteca, whose connections are eyeing a spot in the $16 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) Jan. 27 at Gulfstream Park, turned heads with a five-furlong breeze in :59 flat over Gulfstream Park West's main track Dec. 31.

It was the first work for Sharp Azteca since his 5 1/4-length victory in the Cigar Mile Presented by NYRA Bets (G1) Dec. 2 at Aqueduct Racetrack. The Cigar Mile was the first grade 1 win, fifth graded victory, and eighth win overall for the millionaire son of Freud who will be 5 in 2018.

BALAN: Sharp Azteca Seeks Elusive Grade 1 in Cigar Mile

"After (seeing) this video, I think somebody's going to jump on this horse," trainer Jorge Navarro said of Sharp Azteca, who currently does not have a spot in the Pegasus. "Yes, it was fast, but he has come out of the race so good, I can't be mad at the workout. He did it easy. The kid was just sitting on him. That's the way he's training. He wants to do something."

Also working Sunday at Gulfstream Park West for Navarro was War Story. The winner of the Brooklyn Invitational Stakes (G2) in June went five furlongs in 1:01 1/5.

"This is what you're going to see in the morning from him," Navarro said. "He goes out there and does his job. He's a professional. He knows what he's doing."

War Story finished fifth behind Arrogate in the inaugural running of the Pegasus. Since the Brooklyn, he was fourth in the Whitney Stakes (G1), the Woodward Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets (G1), and the Breeders' Cup Classic (G1). Co-owner Ron Paolucci is a Pegasus stakeholder with Ashley Quartarolo.

"When I had him for the Pegasus last year, I only had him for four weeks. I got a phone call and I had to get him ready for that race," Navarro said. "Eddie Nunez was getting on him to work him. This year, Nunez said he is a different horse.

"When he came to my barn he was a bad child. He was mean (and) wanted to kick. I met the racing manager at the Breeders' Cup and he asked my wife, 'What has your husband done to this horse? He's a sweetheart now.' It's just keeping him happy with these kinds of workouts. He knows what he's doing already."

Navarro said Sharp Azteca and War Story will maintain their Sunday work schedule leading up to the Pegasus. Navarro has expressed an interest in bringing Sharp Azteca back to Dubai for the Godolphin Mile Sponsored By Meydan Sobha (G2) in March, a race where he finished third in 2017.

The $125,000 Fred W. Hooper Stakes (G3) at one mile on the Pegasus undercard could be used as a springboard to Dubai if Sharp Azteca doesn't wind up in the main event, Navarro said.

"We have a prep at the end of the month if we don't decide to go to the Pegasus," he said. "We're sitting on the mile from last year and we're sitting on the (Pegasus). We've got good plans for the horse."