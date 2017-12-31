Turfway Park Cancels Live Racing

With wind chill temperatures forecast to drop below zero during the card, Turfway Park has canceled live racing for Sunday, Dec. 31 and Monday, Jan. 1.

The scheduled '70s-themed New Year's Eve party, with a free concert by Gee, Your Band Smells Terrific, will go on as planned. Admission and parking are free; valet parking is available. Reservation options range from $65 for appetizers and open bar to $85 or $95 for full buffet and open bar. Complete information about the party is available at www.turfway.com.

The track also will remain open for simulcasting, closing about 9:45 p.m.

Live racing is next scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 4, opening the winter/spring meet.

