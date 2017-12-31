Laurel Park Cancels Live Racing Dec. 31

The Maryland Jockey Club canceled live racing for Sunday, Dec. 31 at Laurel Park due to extreme cold temperatures in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Laurel is scheduled to open its 2018 winter-spring meet with a nine-race program Monday, Jan. 1. First race post time is 12:30 p.m.

"Due to the extreme cold and wind chill we felt it was best to cancel the live program," said Maryland Jockey Club President and General Manager Sal Sinatra. "We will look at the weather and then decide about Monday's program."

Laurel will remain open Sunday for simulcasting. Redskins Rally, featuring an appearance by the Washington Redskins cheerleaders, will take place in the second-floor clubhouse sports bar featuring $3 drafts and a $15 game day buffet. The Redskins play their season finale at the New York Giants starting at 1 p.m.

