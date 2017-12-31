Live Racing Cancelled at Aqueduct

The New York Racing Association, Inc. has canceled live racing on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 at Aqueduct Racetrack due to extremely cold temperatures and dangerously low wind chill values currently impacting the New York City metropolitan area.

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Sunday, December 31, and Monday, January 1, with current forecasts calling for sub-zero wind chill values throughout the day.

Aqueduct Racetrack and Belmont Park will remain open for simulcasting and online wagering is available with NYRA Bets at NYRABets.com.

NYRA's sale of 2018 calendars will continue at Aqueduct. Calendars are $5 apiece and are available at the south end of the first floor of the Aqueduct clubhouse. Fans who purchase two calendars during the initial 3-day sale will receive an additional giveaway item, while supplies last.

Live racing is scheduled to resume on Thursday, January 4 at Aqueduct, with a first post time of 12:20 p.m.

