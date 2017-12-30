Peace Adds to Tally for Leading Freshman Sire Violence

Stretching out in distance in his third start proved the charm for Spendthrift Farm and Town and Country Racing's Peace Dec. 30 at Santa Anita Park, as the son of Violence added another to the win tally of his first-crop sire.

Violence, who will stand at Hill 'n' Dale near Lexington for $25,000 in 2018, entered Saturday atop the first-crop sire leaderboard with 31 winners through Dec. 29, and Peace took that total to 32 with a game, closing run in a 1 1/16-mile maiden special weight race.

Closest to Violence by winners on the first-crop sire list through Friday was WinStar Farm's Overanalyze (26), whose winners account for earnings of $1,646,764 and make him the leading freshman sire in that category. Violence tracked second by earnings with $1,522,594 heading into Saturday's action.

Peace was bred in Kentucky by Grade I Bloodstock and Tony Holmes out of the graded stakes-placed Cure the Blues mare Queen's Triomphe, and sold for $280,000 through Nial Brennan's draft to the Ocala Breeders' Sales April 2017 spring sale of 2-year-olds in training. The colt went to Hall of Fame trainer Richard Mandella and turned in runner-up efforts at six furlongs Sept. 30 at Santa Anita and a mile Nov. 23 at Del Mar. He found the winner's circle under jockey Mike Smith with a three-wide rally to claim victory by three-quarters of a length over Regulate in 1:46.42.