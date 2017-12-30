Wonder Gadot's Connections Eye Lecomte

Gary Barber's multiple graded stakes winner Wonder Gadot could make her next start against colts in the $200,000 Lecomte Stakes (G3)—a qualifying race on the Road to the Kentucky Derby—Jan. 13 at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots.

Trained by Mark Casse, Wonder Gadot breezed five furlongs in 1:02 2/5 Dec. 30 at Casse Training Center in Ocala, Fla.

The Ontario-bred daughter of Medaglia d'Oro made her first start a winning one against allowance company over the all-weather track at Woodbine before she switched surfaces for a third in the Natalma Stakes (G1T) on the Woodbine lawn.

Wonder Gadot successfully returned to the all-weather track at the Toronto oval as an emphatic six-length winner of the Mazarine Stakes (G3) before she was shipped to Del Mar for the 14 Hands Winery Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1), where she finished sixth. Last time out she won the Dec. 2 Demoiselle Stakes (G2) at Aqueduct Racetrack.

"Mark and Mr. Barber are starting to entertain the idea of running her against the boys," said assistant trainer David Carroll. "She's still in Florida, but hopefully she'll get here shortly. The game plan is to cross enter (in the $150,000 Silverbulletday Stakes for fillies Jan. 13) and take a look and see where she is."

Casse will also be represented in the Silverbulletday—a qualifier on the Road to the Kentucky Oaks—by Debby Oxley's Darley Alcibiades Stakes (G1) winner Heavenly Love.