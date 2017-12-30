Gunnevera Sharp in Work for Pegasus

Margoth's Gunnevera stepped up his training for the $16 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes (G1) at Gulfstream Park during a five-furlong breeze Dec. 30 at Gulfstream Park West.

The 3-year-old son of Dialed In was timed in 1:00 4/5, the third-fastest of 27 recorded at the distance on the day. Gunnevera ran outside stablemate Cometin into the stretch before he drew clear by several lengths. Jesus Rios was aboard for the work, subbing for jockey Edgard Zayas, who was riding at Tampa Bay Downs Saturday.

"It was a very nice workout and he galloped out very good," said trainer Antonio Sano. "I'm very happy and proud of my horse."

Gunnevera, who captured the March 4 Xpressbet Fountain of Youth Stakes (G2) over the Gulfstream Park main track and also won the Tangelo Stakes there in August, finished in a dead-heat for fifth with 2017 Pegasus World Cup winner Arrogate in the Nov. 4 Breeders' Cup Classic (G1) at Del Mar last time out.

Sano also worked his undefeated 2-year-old Santiamen, who is scheduled to run Jan. 6 in the Mucho Macho Man Stakes following a five-furlong breeze in 1:01 Saturday morning at Gulfstream Park West.

Cairoli Racing Stable's son of Dialed In debuted at Gulfstream Park West with a 6 3/4-length victory Nov. 24 before a closing half-length victory in an optional-claiming allowance at Gulfstream Park Dec. 21.