Aqueduct Cancels Racing Mid-Card Dec. 30

Due to severe winter weather conditions, the remainder of Saturday's live racing program at Aqueduct Racetrack has been cancelled following Race 4.

Simulcast wagering is available at Aqueduct and Belmont Café. Online wagering is also available at NYRABets.com.

Live racing is scheduled to resume on Sunday, December 31 at the Big A, with a first post of 12:20 p.m. ET. The New Year's Eve card includes the $100,000 Alex M. Robb for New York-breds at 1 1/8 miles.

