Anne M. Eberhardt

Weekend Stakes Rundown: Closing Out 2017

The American Oaks (G1T) at Santa Anita highlights the weekend's action.

After a few weeks off, we've brought back the Weekend Stakes Rundown, where BloodHorse.com looks forward to the weekend's biggest races. Consider this your weekly guide to the best stakes races in North America. This week we have a quality group of stakes at Santa Anita Park, highlighted by the American Oaks (G1T). Races are listed in chronological order (all times Eastern).

Saturday, Dec. 30

2:05 p.m.—$100,000 H. Allen Jerkens Stakes at Gulfstream Park

On a busy day of turf stakes at Gulfstream, Bullards Alley will try to add one more highlight to his 5-year-old season that has included an upset victory in the Pattison Canadian International Stakes (G1T) at Woodbine. The gelding will make his first start since a respectable sixth-place finish in the Longines Breeders' Cup Turf (G1T), which followed his runaway score in the Canadian International.

Gulfstream Park, Saturday, December 30, 2017, Race 5

  • STK
  • 2m
  • Turf
  • $100,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 2:05 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Infinite Wisdom (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJose L. Ortiz121Brian A. Lynch9/2
22Run Time (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateTyler Gaffalione117Michael J. Maker10/1
33Gold Shield (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateManuel Franco119Claude R. McGaughey III7/2
44English Illusion (ON)Jose Lezcano117Daniel J. Vella12/1
55Honovi (KY)Luis Saez117Brendan P. Walsh15/1
66El Kurdo (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateEdwin Rafael Talaverano Cardenas121Chad Summers20/1
77Bullards Alley (KY)Paco Lopez123Tim Glyshaw7/5
88Infobedad (ARG)Joel Rosario119Neil D. Drysdale6/1

3:50 p.m.—$100,000 Damon Runyon Stakes at Aqueduct Racetrack

Sea Foam will try to close out his juvenile season with a second straight stakes win over New York-breds in the Damon Runyon. A son of Medaglia d'Oro , Sea Foam will try for a third straight win and stretch out for the one-turn mile after he scored a clear victory in the six-furlong Notebook Stakes Nov. 26 at Aqueduct.

Aqueduct Racetrack, Saturday, December 30, 2017, Race 8

  • STK
  • 1m
  • Dirt
  • $100,000
  • 2 yo
  • 3:50 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Sea Foam (NY)Kendrick Carmouche122Christophe Clement4/1
22Seven Lilies (NY)Angel S. Arroyo116Anthony T. Quartarolo30/1
33Honor Up (NY)Dylan Davis116William I. Mott12/1
44Evaluator (NY)Joseph Rocco, Jr.122Michael Dilger10/1
55Analyze the Odds (NY)Martin Garcia122Todd A. Pletcher20/1
66Empire Line (NY)Eric Cancel116George Weaver3/1
77Jaye Jaye (NY)Junior Alvarado118William I. Mott6/1
88Audible (NY)Christopher P. DeCarlo118Todd A. Pletcher7/2
99Battle Station (NY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJulio A. Garcia122Wesley A. Ward5/1

4 p.m.—$100,000 Dave's Friend Stakes at Laurel Park

M M G Stables' El Areeb, who opened the year with back-to-back grade 3 victories before he was knocked from the Triple Crown trail with a knee injury, will attempt to end his sophomore season with a win. El Areeb earned his first stakes victory in the James F. Lewis III Stakes at Laurel to cap his juvenile season in the midst of a four-race win streak that continued with the Jerome (G3) and Withers (G3) at Aqueduct to open 2017.

Laurel Park, Saturday, December 30, 2017, Race 9

  • STK
  • 6f
  • Dirt
  • $100,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 4:00 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Recruiting Ready (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateHoracio Karamanos123Horacio DePaz4/1
22El Areeb (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateUNKNOWN123Cathal A. Lynch15/1
33Fellowship (FL)Steve D. Hamilton118Kenneth Decker30/1
44Do Share (KY)Jevian Toledo122Linda Rice9/2
55Favorite Tale (PA)Frankie Pennington118Guadalupe Preciado12/1
66Eighty Three (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateSheldon Russell118David Jacobson20/1
77Struth (MD)Jorge A. Vargas, Jr.118Kieron Magee8/1
88Awesome Banner (FL)J. D. Acosta118Kenneth Decker20/1
99Never Gone South (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateRosario Montanez118Cathal A. Lynch20/1
1010Schivarelli (FL)Feargal Lynch118Thomas Morley8/1
1111Ready for Rye (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateEdgar S. Prado120Thomas Albertrani6/1
1212It's the Journey (MD)Julian Pimentel118Michael J. Trombetta20/1
1313Afleet Willy (KY)Jomar Torres122Claudio A. Gonzalez6/1
1414Irish Colonel (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJohn Bisono118Cathal A. Lynch15/1

5 p.m.—$100,000 Robert J. Frankel Stakes (G3T) at Santa Anita Park

Amerman Racing's Penjade is one of two from the barn of Chad Brown to ship east for the 1 1/8-mile grass test. The Air Chief Marshal filly earned her first stakes win last time out Nov. 25 at Aqueduct, where she just got her nose down at the wire to take the Forever Together Stakes.

Santa Anita Park, Saturday, December 30, 2017, Race 4

  • Grade IIIT
  • 1 1/8m
  • Turf
  • $100,000
  • 3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 2:00 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Penjade (FR)Irad Ortiz, Jr.122Chad C. Brown5/2
22Midnight Crossing (IRE)Keeneland Sales GraduateBrice Blanc120Richard Baltas8/1
33Laseen (IRE)Victor Espinoza120James M. Cassidy5/1
44Elysea's World (IRE)Javier Castellano120Chad C. Brown2/1
55Gliding By (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateRafael Bejarano120Richard Baltas6/1
66Responsibleforlove (IRE)Joseph Talamo122Neil D. Drysdale3/1

5:35 p.m.—$75,000 Woodchopper Stakes at Fair Grounds

Flurry Racing Stables' Mr. Misunderstood will chase his fifth consecutive stakes score in the Woodchopper. In August Mr. Misunderstood fired off the bench in the Super Derby Prelude Stakes over the Louisiana Downs turf, and returned to the Shreveport oval for a victory in the Sept. 9 Super Derby. He followed his two Louisiana Downs stakes wins with a pair at Churchill Downs in the Sept. 30 Jefferson Cup and the Nov. 11 Commonwealth Turf (G3T).

Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, Saturday, December 30, 2017, Race 8

  • STK
  • About 1m
  • Turf
  • $75,000
  • 3 yo
  • 4:35 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Just Move On (KY)Jose Valdivia, Jr.116Patrick B. Byrne20/1
22Balandeen (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateDavid Cabrera116Chris A. Hartman30/1
33Don'task Don'ttell (IL)Mitchell Murrill116Neil L. Pessin15/1
44First Premio (KY)Colby J. Hernandez116Mark E. Casse6/1
55Mr. Misunderstood (KY)Florent Geroux118Brad H. Cox4/1
66Uncontested (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateChanning Hill116Wayne M. Catalano10/1
77Big Bend (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateRobby Albarado118Thomas F. Proctor6/1
88Cowboy Culture (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateCorey J. Lanerie118Brad H. Cox8/1
99Cedartown (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJack Gilligan116Michael Stidham12/1
1010It's Your Nickel (KY)James Graham116Kenneth G. McPeek20/1
1111St. Louie Guy (FL)Christopher A. Emigh116Scott Becker30/1
1212Caribou Club (FL)Joe Bravo118Thomas F. Proctor5/1
1313Oxford Lane (KY)Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.118Kenneth G. McPeek15/1
1414Kitten's Cat (KY)Miguel Mena118Michael J. Maker8/1

6:32 p.m.—$300,000 American Oaks (G1T) at Santa Anita Park

The last opportunity to win a grade 1 against 3-year-old competition has attracted a talented group of invading fillies from the East for the American Oaks, including New Money Honey and Rymska from the barn of trainer Chad Brown. New Money Honey is the only grade 1 winner in the field and comes into the American Oaks fresh off a sixth-place finish last time out in the Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup (G1T) at Keeneland in October.

Santa Anita Park, Saturday, December 30, 2017, Race 7

  • Grade IT
  • 1 1/4m
  • Turf
  • $300,000
  • 3 yo Fillies
  • 3:32 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Madam Dancealot (IRE)Corey S. Nakatani122Richard Baltas6/1
22Kathy's Song (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateBrice Blanc120Richard Baltas20/1
33Bernina Star (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateKent J. Desormeaux120James M. Cassidy30/1
44Daddys Lil Darling (KY)Mike E. Smith120Kenneth G. McPeek3/1
55Pantsonfire (IRE)Rajiv Maragh120Richard Baltas30/1
66Beau Recall (IRE)Joseph Talamo120Simon Callaghan6/1
77Desert Duchess (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateDrayden Van Dyke120Michael J. Maker8/1
88Rymska (FR)Irad Ortiz, Jr.122Chad C. Brown5/2
99New Money Honey (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJavier Castellano124Chad C. Brown7/2
1010Coachwhip (KY)Flavien Prat120Richard E. Mandella20/1

7:02 p.m.—$100,000 Midnight Lute Stakes (G3) at Santa Anita Park

With grade 1 winner Masochistic a likely scratch, according to his owners, the race may be Americanize's to lose. The Concord Point colt won the Damascus Stakes by 2 1/4 lengths Nov. 3 at Del Mar, then finished fourth—behind a trio of grade 1 winners—in the Cigar Mile Handicap (G1) last-time out Dec. 2 at Aqueduct.

Santa Anita Park, Saturday, December 30, 2017, Race 8

  • Grade III
  • 6 1/2f
  • Dirt
  • $100,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 4:02 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Silent Bird (KY)Kent J. Desormeaux120Mark Glatt5/2
22Ohio (BRZ)Brice Blanc120Paulo H. Lobo20/1
33Ike Walker (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateIrad Ortiz, Jr.120Jerry Hollendorfer10/1
44Masochistic (CA)Drayden Van Dyke120Bob Baffert5/2
55Americanize (KY)Rafael Bejarano122Simon Callaghan2/1
66Solid Wager (CA)Victor Espinoza122Peter Miller10/1
77Tough Sunday (CA)Tyler Baze120Steven Miyadi8/1
88Calculator (FL)Javier Castellano120Peter Miller4/1
99Smokey Image (CA)Gary L. Stevens120Carla Gaines12/1

Sunday, Dec. 31

3:34 p.m.—$100,000 Alex M. Robb Stakes at Aqueduct Racetrack

Last-out Discovery Stakes (G3) winner Control Group will drop back into New York-bred company in the Alex M. Robb. The Posse colt was claimed by trainer Rudy Rodriguez for $62,500 in January and has won three races since and also placed in the Oct. 21 Empire Classic Handicap at Belmont Park.

Aqueduct Racetrack, Sunday, December 31, 2017, Race 7

  • STK
  • 1 1/8m
  • Dirt
  • $100,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 3:34 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Sea Raven (NY)Dana G. Whitney117Kelly Rubley8/1
22Papa Shot (NY)Junior Alvarado115Linda Rice5/1
33Wake Up in Malibu (NY)Keeneland Sales GraduateMartin Garcia117David Jacobson6/1
44Testosterstone (NY)Angel S. Arroyo117Gary Sciacca20/1
55Can You Diggit (NY)Manuel Franco114James A. Jerkens4/1
66Extinct Charm (NY)Dylan Davis115Bruce R. Brown15/1
77Control Group (NY)Irad Ortiz, Jr.122Rudy R. Rodriguez1/1

7:30 p.m.—$75,000 Blue Norther Stakes at Santa Anita Park

Ruis Racing's One Fast Broad has won two straight California-bred stakes on the dirt—Golden State Juvenile Fillies and the Soviet Problems—but will move back to the grass and into open company in the Blue Norther. The Decarchy filly has shown she can handle open company and grass already, however, after a second-place finish in the Del Mar Juvenile Fillies Turf in September.

Santa Anita Park, Sunday, December 31, 2017, Race 9

  • STK
  • 1m
  • Turf
  • $75,000
  • 2 yo Fillies
  • 4:30 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
1Treasuring (GB)Rajiv Maragh120Simon Callaghan-
2X S Gold (CA)Kent J. Desormeaux120James M. Cassidy-
3Retro (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateMike E. Smith120Richard E. Mandella-
4Holy Diver (FL)Modesto Linares120Charles R. Stutts-
5Deep Breath (IRE)Tyler Conner120Eoin G. Harty-
6Empress of Lov (CA)Tiago Josue Pereira120Gary Sherlock-
7Silken Spy (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateMartin A. Pedroza120J. Eric Kruljac-
8Streak of Luck (CA)Ignacio Puglisi120Matthew Chew-
9One Fast Broad (CA)Gary L. Stevens124Mick Ruis-
10Ippodamia's Girl (KY)Rafael Bejarano120Mike Puype-
11Multiplayer (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateTyler Baze124Tim Yakteen-
12Finess Bere (FR)Drayden Van Dyke120Bob Baffert-
13Mraseel (IRE)Alonso Quinonez120Richard Baltas-

Monday, Jan. 1

3:34 p.m.—$150,000 Jerome Stakes at Aqueduct Racetrack

Mr. Amore Stable's Firenze Fire will look to start his 3-year-old season in the same stellar fashion he commenced his juvenile campaign. The Poseidon's Warrior  colt won his first two starts, including a one-length score over Free Drop Billy in the Sanford Stakes (G3) July 22 at Saratoga Race Course. After he finished fourth in the Hopeful Stakes (G1) at the Spa, Firenze Fire rallied from 10th to capture the Champagne Stakes (G1).

Aqueduct Racetrack, Monday, January 01, 2018, Race 7

  • STK
  • 1m
  • Dirt
  • $150,000
  • 3 yo
  • 3:34 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Honor Up (NY)Junior Alvarado116William I. Mott6/1
22Diamond King (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateFrankie Pennington118Robert E. Reid, Jr.7/2
33Regalian (KY)Luis R. Reyes116Chris J. Englehart15/1
44Old Time Revival (FL)Paco Lopez116Kenneth Decker10/1
55Firenze Fire (FL)Irad Ortiz, Jr.122Jason Servis1/1
66Smooth B (PA)Joseph Rocco, Jr.118Robert E. Reid, Jr.20/1
77Seven Trumpets (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateRobby Albarado118Dale L. Romans4/1
88Millionaire Runner (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateNicky Figueroa116Jaime Mejia30/1

6:30 p.m.—$75,000 Joe Hernandez Stakes at Santa Anita Park

The last two runners-up in the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint (G1T) will race down the Santa Anita hillside turf course in the Joe Hernandez. Om was a nose away from Breeders' Cup glory in 2016, when he just missed by a nose behind Obviously, while Richard's Boy missed first by a head to Rockingham Ranch stablemate Stormy Liberal in 2017.

Santa Anita Park, Monday, January 01, 2018, Race 7

  • STK
  • About 6 1/2f
  • Downhill turf
  • $75,000
  • 4 yo's & up
  • 3:30 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
1Gold Rush Dancer (CA)Evin A. Roman124Vann Belvoir-
2Pee Wee Reese (CA)Joseph Talamo124Philip D'Amato-
3Cimpl Man (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateRajiv Maragh122Gary Mandella-
4Mr. Roary (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateMike E. Smith124George Papaprodromou-
5Tribalist (CA)Victor Espinoza120Blake R. Heap-
6Law Abidin Citizen (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateTyler Baze120Mark Glatt-
7Om (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateDrayden Van Dyke120Dan L. Hendricks-
8Richard's Boy (CA)Flavien Prat120Peter Miller-
9Krsto Skye (KY)Stewart Elliott120Ari Herbertson-
10Next Shares (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateRafael Bejarano122Richard Baltas-
11Smokey Image (CA)Gary L. Stevens120Carla Gaines-
12Sycamore Lane (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateKent J. Desormeaux120David Jacobson-
13Conquest Daddyo (ON)Keeneland Sales GraduateTyler Conner120John W. Sadler-