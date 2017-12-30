Weekend Stakes Rundown: Closing Out 2017

After a few weeks off, we've brought back the Weekend Stakes Rundown, where BloodHorse.com looks forward to the weekend's biggest races. Consider this your weekly guide to the best stakes races in North America. This week we have a quality group of stakes at Santa Anita Park, highlighted by the American Oaks (G1T). Races are listed in chronological order (all times Eastern).

Saturday, Dec. 30

2:05 p.m.—$100,000 H. Allen Jerkens Stakes at Gulfstream Park

On a busy day of turf stakes at Gulfstream, Bullards Alley will try to add one more highlight to his 5-year-old season that has included an upset victory in the Pattison Canadian International Stakes (G1T) at Woodbine. The gelding will make his first start since a respectable sixth-place finish in the Longines Breeders' Cup Turf (G1T), which followed his runaway score in the Canadian International.

3:50 p.m.—$100,000 Damon Runyon Stakes at Aqueduct Racetrack

Sea Foam will try to close out his juvenile season with a second straight stakes win over New York-breds in the Damon Runyon. A son of Medaglia d'Oro , Sea Foam will try for a third straight win and stretch out for the one-turn mile after he scored a clear victory in the six-furlong Notebook Stakes Nov. 26 at Aqueduct.

4 p.m.—$100,000 Dave's Friend Stakes at Laurel Park

M M G Stables' El Areeb, who opened the year with back-to-back grade 3 victories before he was knocked from the Triple Crown trail with a knee injury, will attempt to end his sophomore season with a win. El Areeb earned his first stakes victory in the James F. Lewis III Stakes at Laurel to cap his juvenile season in the midst of a four-race win streak that continued with the Jerome (G3) and Withers (G3) at Aqueduct to open 2017.

5 p.m.—$100,000 Robert J. Frankel Stakes (G3T) at Santa Anita Park

Amerman Racing's Penjade is one of two from the barn of Chad Brown to ship east for the 1 1/8-mile grass test. The Air Chief Marshal filly earned her first stakes win last time out Nov. 25 at Aqueduct, where she just got her nose down at the wire to take the Forever Together Stakes.

5:35 p.m.—$75,000 Woodchopper Stakes at Fair Grounds

Flurry Racing Stables' Mr. Misunderstood will chase his fifth consecutive stakes score in the Woodchopper. In August Mr. Misunderstood fired off the bench in the Super Derby Prelude Stakes over the Louisiana Downs turf, and returned to the Shreveport oval for a victory in the Sept. 9 Super Derby. He followed his two Louisiana Downs stakes wins with a pair at Churchill Downs in the Sept. 30 Jefferson Cup and the Nov. 11 Commonwealth Turf (G3T).

6:32 p.m.—$300,000 American Oaks (G1T) at Santa Anita Park

The last opportunity to win a grade 1 against 3-year-old competition has attracted a talented group of invading fillies from the East for the American Oaks, including New Money Honey and Rymska from the barn of trainer Chad Brown. New Money Honey is the only grade 1 winner in the field and comes into the American Oaks fresh off a sixth-place finish last time out in the Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup (G1T) at Keeneland in October.

7:02 p.m.—$100,000 Midnight Lute Stakes (G3) at Santa Anita Park

With grade 1 winner Masochistic a likely scratch, according to his owners, the race may be Americanize's to lose. The Concord Point colt won the Damascus Stakes by 2 1/4 lengths Nov. 3 at Del Mar, then finished fourth—behind a trio of grade 1 winners—in the Cigar Mile Handicap (G1) last-time out Dec. 2 at Aqueduct.

Sunday, Dec. 31

3:34 p.m.—$100,000 Alex M. Robb Stakes at Aqueduct Racetrack

Last-out Discovery Stakes (G3) winner Control Group will drop back into New York-bred company in the Alex M. Robb. The Posse colt was claimed by trainer Rudy Rodriguez for $62,500 in January and has won three races since and also placed in the Oct. 21 Empire Classic Handicap at Belmont Park.

7:30 p.m.—$75,000 Blue Norther Stakes at Santa Anita Park

Ruis Racing's One Fast Broad has won two straight California-bred stakes on the dirt—Golden State Juvenile Fillies and the Soviet Problems—but will move back to the grass and into open company in the Blue Norther. The Decarchy filly has shown she can handle open company and grass already, however, after a second-place finish in the Del Mar Juvenile Fillies Turf in September.

Monday, Jan. 1

3:34 p.m.—$150,000 Jerome Stakes at Aqueduct Racetrack

Mr. Amore Stable's Firenze Fire will look to start his 3-year-old season in the same stellar fashion he commenced his juvenile campaign. The Poseidon's Warrior colt won his first two starts, including a one-length score over Free Drop Billy in the Sanford Stakes (G3) July 22 at Saratoga Race Course. After he finished fourth in the Hopeful Stakes (G1) at the Spa, Firenze Fire rallied from 10th to capture the Champagne Stakes (G1).

6:30 p.m.—$75,000 Joe Hernandez Stakes at Santa Anita Park

The last two runners-up in the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint (G1T) will race down the Santa Anita hillside turf course in the Joe Hernandez. Om was a nose away from Breeders' Cup glory in 2016, when he just missed by a nose behind Obviously, while Richard's Boy missed first by a head to Rockingham Ranch stablemate Stormy Liberal in 2017.