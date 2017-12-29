Jaramillo Out With Soreness After Fall

Jockey Emisael Jaramillo escaped serious injury from a spill in Thursday's 10th race at Gulfstream Park, but is expected to likely miss the next week with body soreness, according to agent Bryce Soth.

Jaramillo, 40, was thrown to the turf when his mount, 2-year-old colt Cryogenic, reacted greenly to the jockey's whip while leading the one-mile maiden claiming event for juveniles in deep stretch. Jaramillo was removed from the track by stretcher and transported to Memorial Regional Hospital for observation.

"The X-rays showed that nothing was broken, but he is very sore," Soth said. "He's going to take a week to recover and we'll go from there."

Venezuela's all-time leading rider with more than 4,000 wins including 13 year-end titles, Jaramillo came to South Florida in 2015. He was the leading rider at Gulfstream Park West's Fall Turf Festival meet that preceded Gulfstream's current Championship Meet.

