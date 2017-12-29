El Kurdo Stays Stateside for Impromptu Jerkens Run

After El Kurdo finished second in the $100,000 International Cup Stakes at Gulfstream Park Dec. 9, the immediate plan was for Stud David Y Daniel’s Kentucky-bred campaigner to return to Ecuador Jan. 8.

El Kurdo is still scheduled to make his flight to Ecuador a week from Monday, but not before the 6-year-old son of Giacomo makes an impromptu start in Gulfstream's $100,000 H. Allen Jerkens Stakes Dec. 30.

"The plan was to send him back to Ecuador and get him ready for the Clasico again. But he hardly drank any water and came out of the race super," trainer Chad Summers said. "He’s supposed to leave for Ecuador on Jan. 8. We just got to thinking about it and said, 'If he's doing OK we’ll give him one more shot.'"

El Kurdo closed from off the pace in the 1 1/4-mile International Cup to finish second by 2 1/2 lengths to Coltimus Prime on a sloppy, sealed track.

"Í was really happy with it," Summers said. "He's a horse that doesn't like a sloppy track. You come here and it's a once-a-year opportunity. We were nervous about the rain. I think he showed a lot of heart to run on and run second."

The H. Allen Jerkens will be contested at two miles on turf. El Kurdo has run twice on turf, winning once.

"We breezed him on the turf. He went three-quarters (in 1:14 4/5) and did it the right way and galloped out the right way. A two-mile race is a galloper's race and he'll gallop all day long,” Summers said. “He's not fast. We make no bones about it, but hopefully, he can gallop them to death. That’s the plan."

South American jockey Edwin Rafael Talaverano Cardenas is scheduled to return to South Florida to accept the mount aboard El Kurdo, a $3,500 purchase by Spiderman Sales from Taylor Made Sales Agency's consignment to the 2012 Keeneland January horses of all ages sale. El Kurdo was bred in Kentucky by Hardwood Horses out of the winning Malibu Moon mare Stormy Tuesday.