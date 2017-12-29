Copano Rickey Closes Career with Tokyo Diashoten Win

Copano Rickey closed out his career Dec. 29 with a victory in the ￥136,000,000 (about $1.2 million) Tokyo Diashoten (G1) at Ohi Racecourse.

The 7-year-old son of Gold Allure (JPN) is now retired to stud at the Breeders Stallion Station in Hokkaido Hidaka-Cho with 16 wins from 33 starts, including 11 grade 1 events, for earnings of ¥995,144,000 (about $8.8 million). That top-level total, mainly garnered on the National Association of Racing circuit, but including consecutive editions of the February Stakes (G1) in 2014-15 at Tokyo Racecourse, is a Japanese record.

Racing easily to the early lead after he broke well under jockey Hironobu Tanabe, Copano Rickey turned back a bid from K T Brave (JPN), saved ground on the inside, and established a lead of about five lengths heading into the far turn. He drew farther clear to prevail in his last run and held off the late bid of 2015 Tokyo Diashoten winner Sound True (JPN) to win by three lengths, while K T Brave finished another 2 1/2 lengths back in third.

Copano Rickey, Japan's champion dirt horse in 2015, will be honored with a retirement ceremony Jan. 6 at Kyoto Racecourse.

"I am very happy," trainer Akira Murayama said. "On Tuesday, I discussed the plan with the owner and the jockey, and the race went accordingly today. I am delighted to make him win his last run before retirement, and I would like to train his children some day."

"I am relieved," said Tanabe, who earned his first grade 1 aboard Copano Rickey in the 2014 February Stakes. "I had to end his career safely, and in pursuit of the grade 1 record, so I am relieved to realize both.

"It was not my plan that K T Brave came with me a little to lead at the early stage, but my horse kept his rhythm very well."

Bred by Yanagawa Bokujo, also the breeders of recently retired Horse of the Year Kitasan Black, Copano Rickey is out of the winning Timber Country mare Compano Nikita (JPN).

