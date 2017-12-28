Sea Foam Stretches Out in Damon Runyon Stakes

Sea Foam will try to close out his juvenile season with a second straight stakes win over state-breds when he starts from the rail in the $100,000 Damon Runyon Stakes Dec. 30 at Aqueduct Racetrack.

In the Damon Runyon, the Waterville Lake Stable homebred will break from the rail under new rider Kendrick Carmouche in an expected field of nine New York-bred colts and geldings. A son of Medaglia d'Oro , Sea Foam will try for a third straight win when he stretches out for the one-turn mile after scoring a clear victory in the six-furlong Notebook Stakes Nov. 26 at Aqueduct.

Sea Foam scored a maiden win against state-breds going 6 1/2 furlongs Nov. 3 for trainer Christophe Clement. In the Notebook, he settled into a tracking position early, then delivered a strong finish when asked in the stretch.

Sea Foam is not the only expected starter entered off a stakes win over New York-breds, as Evaluator will make his first start since a narrow victory in the Sleepy Hollow Oct. 21 at Belmont Park. The Sleepy Hollow marked the first dirt start for the son of freshman sire Overanalyze . He scored a debut maiden win Aug. 9 on the Saratoga Race Course turf before finishing off the board in a pair of grade 3 stakes on turf.

Saturday's race also features the stakes debut of impressive first-out maiden winner Empire Line, as well as Jaye Jaye, who has won his first two starts; Audible, who enters off a pair of wins; and Honor Up, who enters off an 11-length maiden win going a mile at Aqueduct.