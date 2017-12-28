Luis Sanchez Notches First U. S. Win at Gulfstream

Jockey Luis Sanchez made an auspicious U.S. debut Dec. 28 at Gulfstream Park, guiding Luna Lunita to an 11-length victory in the third race.

"This is my first mount in this country. It's always been my dream to ride here. It's going to be a big challenge because the level [of competition] is so high," Sanchez, a graduate of the Laffit Pincay Jr. Vocational Jockey School in Panama, said through an interpreter.

The 21-year-old jockey, who rode 147 winners in Panama before venturing to South Florida, sent Luna Lunita ($7.80) to an uncontested lead on the backstretch and was never threatened thereafter in the one-mile $6,250 claiming race for fillies and mares. Luna Lunita completed the distance in 1:38.46 over a fast track.

Luis Lunita, owned and trained by Luis Luna, is a 4-year-old filly by Adios Charlie.

