Mr. Misunderstood Heads Woodchopper Stakes

Flurry Racing Stables' Mr. Misunderstood will chase his fifth consecutive stakes score when he heads the $75,000 Woodchopper Stakes Dec. 30 at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots.
Set to go a mile on the grass against 13 rival 3-year-olds, the son of Archarcharch is 7-for-7 on the lawn, including two outings over the Stall-Wilson turf course at the Louisiana oval.
In August, Mr. Misunderstood fired off the bench in the Super Derby Prelude Stakes over the Louisiana Downs turf, and returned to the Shreveport oval for a victory in the Sept. 9 Super Derby. He followed his two Louisiana Downs stakes wins with a pair of stakes wins over Churchill's Matt Winn Turf Course—in the Sept. 30 Jefferson Cup Stakes and the Nov. 11 Commonwealth Turf (G3T). Florent Geroux will be aboard from post 5 for trainer Brad Cox.
Cox, who will send out e Five Racing Thoroughbreds' Magic Joan and LNJ Foxwoods' Sensitive in the $75,000 Pago Hop Stakes for 3-year-old fillies earlier on the card, also plans to start Woodchopper contender Cowboy Culture for Head of Plains Partners and Cheyenne Stables.
The Quality Road colt is 2-for-2 over the Stall-Wilson turf; he won an allowance race at the end of last year over the Fair Grounds turf which he followed up with a win in the Keith Gee Memorial Overnight Stakes over eventual Risen Star and Louisiana Derby (both G2) winner Girvin. Since then, he scored a pair of turf stakes wins in the May 27 Arlington Classic (G3T), and the Sept. 6 Centaur Stakes at Indiana Grand Race Course. Last time out, he was a disappointing ninth in the Oct. 28 Twilight Derby (G2T) at Santa Anita Park. He breaks from post 8 under Corey Lanerie.
While Coffeepot Stables' Farrell was entered in the Pago Hop, trainer Wayne Catalano said the 3-year-old daughter of Malibu Moon will likely bypass the mile turf event, where she is favored at 4-1 on the morning line.
"We're leaning on not running," Catalano said. "We all know that her career is on the dirt and we had always talked about running her on the turf but right now might not be the time."
The 3-year-old daughter of Malibu Moon swept the series of main-track races on the Road to the Kentucky Oaks at Fair Grounds early this season, beginning with the Silverbulletday Stakes and the Rachel Alexandra Stakes (G2), and culminating with a victory in the Twinspires.com Fair Grounds Oaks (G2). Sent off as the 9-2 second choice in the Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1), Farrell finished a disappointing 14th and last, and did not see racing action until September, when fifth in the Dogwood Stakes at Churchill Downs. The bay filly redeemed herself next out when she won the Chilukki Stakes (G2) at Churchill, her most recent outing.
Entries: Pago Hop S.
PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Righteous Ruth (KY) James Graham 118 Jonathan Thomas 12/1 2 2Into Summer (KY) Adam Beschizza 116 Joe Sharp 12/1 3 3Hallie Belle (KY) Robby Albarado 118 Michael Stidham 12/1 4 4Magic Joan (KY) Shaun Bridgmohan 116 Brad H. Cox 8/1 5 5Sully's Dream (KY) Jose Valdivia, Jr. 118 John Alexander Ortiz 8/1 6 6Oh So Terrible (KY) Calvin H. Borel 116 Bradley S. Ross 30/1 7 7Fault (KY) Corey J. Lanerie 118 Michelle Lovell 6/1 8 8Gentle Kitten (KY) Miguel Mena 116 Michael J. Maker 20/1 9 9Rum Go (KY) Colby J. Hernandez 118 Michael J. Maker 20/1 10 10Hotshot Anna (KY) Marcelino Pedroza 118 Hugh H. Robertson 15/1 11 11Farrell (KY) Channing Hill 116 Wayne M. Catalano 4/1 12 12Sensitive (KY) Florent Geroux 118 Brad H. Cox 6/1 13 13Bella Bella (KY) Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr. 116 Grant T. Forster 30/1 14 14I'm Betty G (MD) Joe Bravo 118 Michael J. Maker 9/2 15 15Mr. Al's Gal (LA) Richard E. Eramia 116 Justin Jeansonne 12/1 16 16Sky Flower (KY) Miguel Mena 116 Gerald E. Brooks 12/1
Entries: Woodchopper S.
PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Just Move On (KY) Jose Valdivia, Jr. 116 Patrick B. Byrne 20/1 2 2Balandeen (KY) David Cabrera 116 Chris A. Hartman 30/1 3 3Don'task Don'ttell (IL) Mitchell Murrill 116 Neil L. Pessin 15/1 4 4First Premio (KY) Colby J. Hernandez 116 Mark E. Casse 6/1 5 5Mr. Misunderstood (KY) Florent Geroux 118 Brad H. Cox 4/1 6 6Uncontested (KY) Channing Hill 116 Wayne M. Catalano 10/1 7 7Big Bend (KY) Robby Albarado 118 Thomas F. Proctor 6/1 8 8Cowboy Culture (KY) Corey J. Lanerie 118 Brad H. Cox 8/1 9 9Cedartown (KY) Jack Gilligan 116 Michael Stidham 12/1 10 10It's Your Nickel (KY) James Graham 116 Kenneth G. McPeek 20/1 11 11St. Louie Guy (FL) Christopher A. Emigh 116 Scott Becker 30/1 12 12Caribou Club (FL) Joe Bravo 118 Thomas F. Proctor 5/1 13 13Oxford Lane (KY) Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr. 118 Kenneth G. McPeek 15/1 14 14Kitten's Cat (KY) Miguel Mena 118 Michael J. Maker 8/1
Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, Saturday, December 30, 2017, Race 6
Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, Saturday, December 30, 2017, Race 8