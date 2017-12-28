Mr. Misunderstood Heads Woodchopper Stakes

Flurry Racing Stables' Mr. Misunderstood will chase his fifth consecutive stakes score when he heads the $75,000 Woodchopper Stakes Dec. 30 at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots.

Set to go a mile on the grass against 13 rival 3-year-olds, the son of Archarcharch is 7-for-7 on the lawn, including two outings over the Stall-Wilson turf course at the Louisiana oval.

In August, Mr. Misunderstood fired off the bench in the Super Derby Prelude Stakes over the Louisiana Downs turf, and returned to the Shreveport oval for a victory in the Sept. 9 Super Derby. He followed his two Louisiana Downs stakes wins with a pair of stakes wins over Churchill's Matt Winn Turf Course—in the Sept. 30 Jefferson Cup Stakes and the Nov. 11 Commonwealth Turf (G3T). Florent Geroux will be aboard from post 5 for trainer Brad Cox.

Cox, who will send out e Five Racing Thoroughbreds' Magic Joan and LNJ Foxwoods' Sensitive in the $75,000 Pago Hop Stakes for 3-year-old fillies earlier on the card, also plans to start Woodchopper contender Cowboy Culture for Head of Plains Partners and Cheyenne Stables.

The Quality Road colt is 2-for-2 over the Stall-Wilson turf; he won an allowance race at the end of last year over the Fair Grounds turf which he followed up with a win in the Keith Gee Memorial Overnight Stakes over eventual Risen Star and Louisiana Derby (both G2) winner Girvin. Since then, he scored a pair of turf stakes wins in the May 27 Arlington Classic (G3T), and the Sept. 6 Centaur Stakes at Indiana Grand Race Course. Last time out, he was a disappointing ninth in the Oct. 28 Twilight Derby (G2T) at Santa Anita Park. He breaks from post 8 under Corey Lanerie.

While Coffeepot Stables' Farrell was entered in the Pago Hop, trainer Wayne Catalano said the 3-year-old daughter of Malibu Moon will likely bypass the mile turf event, where she is favored at 4-1 on the morning line.

"We're leaning on not running," Catalano said. "We all know that her career is on the dirt and we had always talked about running her on the turf but right now might not be the time."

The 3-year-old daughter of Malibu Moon swept the series of main-track races on the Road to the Kentucky Oaks at Fair Grounds early this season, beginning with the Silverbulletday Stakes and the Rachel Alexandra Stakes (G2), and culminating with a victory in the Twinspires.com Fair Grounds Oaks (G2). Sent off as the 9-2 second choice in the Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1), Farrell finished a disappointing 14th and last, and did not see racing action until September, when fifth in the Dogwood Stakes at Churchill Downs. The bay filly redeemed herself next out when she won the Chilukki Stakes (G2) at Churchill, her most recent outing.