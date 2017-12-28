Mr. Misunderstood is undefeated in seven starts on turf and seeks his fifth consecutive stakes score

Mr. Misunderstood Heads Woodchopper Stakes

Son of Archarcharch seeks fifth consecutive stakes score.

Flurry Racing Stables' Mr. Misunderstood will chase his fifth consecutive stakes score when he heads the $75,000 Woodchopper Stakes Dec. 30 at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots.

Set to go a mile on the grass against 13 rival 3-year-olds, the son of Archarcharch is 7-for-7 on the lawn, including two outings over the Stall-Wilson turf course at the Louisiana oval.

In August, Mr. Misunderstood fired off the bench in the Super Derby Prelude Stakes over the Louisiana Downs turf, and returned to the Shreveport oval for a victory in the Sept. 9 Super Derby. He followed his two Louisiana Downs stakes wins with a pair of stakes wins over Churchill's Matt Winn Turf Course—in the Sept. 30 Jefferson Cup Stakes and the Nov. 11 Commonwealth Turf (G3T). Florent Geroux will be aboard from post 5 for trainer Brad Cox.

Cox, who will send out e Five Racing Thoroughbreds' Magic Joan and LNJ Foxwoods' Sensitive in the $75,000 Pago Hop Stakes for 3-year-old fillies earlier on the card, also plans to start Woodchopper contender Cowboy Culture for Head of Plains Partners and Cheyenne Stables.

The Quality Road  colt is 2-for-2 over the Stall-Wilson turf; he won an allowance race at the end of last year over the Fair Grounds turf which he followed up with a win in the Keith Gee Memorial Overnight Stakes over eventual Risen Star and Louisiana Derby (both G2) winner Girvin. Since then, he scored a pair of turf stakes wins in the May 27 Arlington Classic (G3T), and the Sept. 6 Centaur Stakes at Indiana Grand Race Course. Last time out, he was a disappointing ninth in the Oct. 28 Twilight Derby (G2T) at Santa Anita Park. He breaks from post 8 under Corey Lanerie.

While Coffeepot Stables' Farrell was entered in the Pago Hop, trainer Wayne Catalano said the 3-year-old daughter of Malibu Moon  will likely bypass the mile turf event, where she is favored at 4-1 on the morning line.

"We're leaning on not running," Catalano said. "We all know that her career is on the dirt and we had always talked about running her on the turf but right now might not be the time."

The 3-year-old daughter of Malibu Moon  swept the series of main-track races on the Road to the Kentucky Oaks at Fair Grounds early this season, beginning with the Silverbulletday Stakes and the Rachel Alexandra Stakes (G2), and culminating with a victory in the Twinspires.com Fair Grounds Oaks (G2). Sent off as the 9-2 second choice in the Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1), Farrell finished a disappointing 14th and last, and did not see racing action until September, when fifth in the Dogwood Stakes at Churchill Downs. The bay filly redeemed herself next out when she won the Chilukki Stakes (G2) at Churchill, her most recent outing. 

Entries: Pago Hop S.

Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, Saturday, December 30, 2017, Race 6

  • STK
  • About 1m
  • Turf
  • $75,000
  • 3 yo Fillies
  • 3:35 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Righteous Ruth (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJames Graham118Jonathan Thomas12/1
22Into Summer (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateAdam Beschizza116Joe Sharp12/1
33Hallie Belle (KY)Robby Albarado118Michael Stidham12/1
44Magic Joan (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateShaun Bridgmohan116Brad H. Cox8/1
55Sully's Dream (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJose Valdivia, Jr.118John Alexander Ortiz8/1
66Oh So Terrible (KY)Calvin H. Borel116Bradley S. Ross30/1
77Fault (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateCorey J. Lanerie118Michelle Lovell6/1
88Gentle Kitten (KY)Miguel Mena116Michael J. Maker20/1
99Rum Go (KY)Colby J. Hernandez118Michael J. Maker20/1
1010Hotshot Anna (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateMarcelino Pedroza118Hugh H. Robertson15/1
1111Farrell (KY)Channing Hill116Wayne M. Catalano4/1
1212Sensitive (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateFlorent Geroux118Brad H. Cox6/1
1313Bella Bella (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateBrian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.116Grant T. Forster30/1
1414I'm Betty G (MD)Joe Bravo118Michael J. Maker9/2
1515Mr. Al's Gal (LA)Richard E. Eramia116Justin Jeansonne12/1
1616Sky Flower (KY)Miguel Mena116Gerald E. Brooks12/1

Entries: Woodchopper S.

Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, Saturday, December 30, 2017, Race 8

  • STK
  • About 1m
  • Turf
  • $75,000
  • 3 yo
  • 4:35 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Just Move On (KY)Jose Valdivia, Jr.116Patrick B. Byrne20/1
22Balandeen (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateDavid Cabrera116Chris A. Hartman30/1
33Don'task Don'ttell (IL)Mitchell Murrill116Neil L. Pessin15/1
44First Premio (KY)Colby J. Hernandez116Mark E. Casse6/1
55Mr. Misunderstood (KY)Florent Geroux118Brad H. Cox4/1
66Uncontested (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateChanning Hill116Wayne M. Catalano10/1
77Big Bend (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateRobby Albarado118Thomas F. Proctor6/1
88Cowboy Culture (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateCorey J. Lanerie118Brad H. Cox8/1
99Cedartown (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJack Gilligan116Michael Stidham12/1
1010It's Your Nickel (KY)James Graham116Kenneth G. McPeek20/1
1111St. Louie Guy (FL)Christopher A. Emigh116Scott Becker30/1
1212Caribou Club (FL)Joe Bravo118Thomas F. Proctor5/1
1313Oxford Lane (KY)Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.118Kenneth G. McPeek15/1
1414Kitten's Cat (KY)Miguel Mena118Michael J. Maker8/1