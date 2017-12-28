Wildcat Red Set to Enter Stud at Buck Pond Farm

Wildcat Red , a multiple graded stakes winner of more than $1.1 million, will stand the 2018 season at Buck Pond Farm near Versailles, Ky. The 6-year-old son of D'wildcat will be offered for an advertised fee of $7,500 live foal stands and nurses.

Bred in Florida by Moreau Bloodstock International and Winter Racing Enterprise out of the graded stakes-placed Miner's Mark mare Racene, Wildcat Red was a $30,000 purchase from Classic Bloodstock's consignment to the Ocala Breeders' Sales June 2013 2-year-olds sale. Jose Garroffalo signed the ticket for Honors Stable and conditioned the colt for most of his career, including a sophomore season that brought victories in the 2014 Hutcheson Stakes (G3) and Besilu Stables Fountain of Youth Stakes (G2) at Gulfstream Park.

Wildcat Red was second by a neck to Constitution in the Besilu Florida Derby (G1), and returned from finishing 18th in the Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1) to win the Quality Road Stakes and finish third in the William Hill Haskell Invitational Stakes (G1). He also won the 2015 Teddy Drone Stakes at Monmouth Park.

Sold privately to Sheikh Rashid Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Wildcat Red was unplaced twice for trainer Doug Watson in Dubai this year. He returned to the U.S. to go through the 2017 Keeneland November breeding stock sale, where he sold for $45,000 to Buck Pond's Doug Arnold.