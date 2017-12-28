Time Flyer Arrives in Hopeful Stakes at Nakayama

Time Flyer (JPN) emerged from the back of the field and into the picture for next year's Japanese classics with a sweeping victory in the Hopeful Stakes (G1) Dec. 28 at Nakayama Racecourse.

Time Flyer, a Heart's Cry colt carrying the Sunday Racing Co. colors, started slowly in the final Japanese grade 1 stakes of the season. With Cristian Demuro at the controls, he bided his time, launched a very wide bid on the far turn, and out-finished Gendarme, a Kentucky-bred Kitten's Joy colt owned by Koji Maeda and ridden by Yutaka Take.

The strong rally earned Time Flyer a 1 1/4-length victory--his first graded stakes win. He completed the 2,000meter race (about 1 1/4 miles) in 2:01.4 on firm turf.

Stay Foolish (JPN) ran well late to finish third, another neck back. Lucas (JPN), a full brother to now-retired Japanese superstar Maurice, finished sixth, flattening out in the final 200 meters under jockey Mirco Demuro.

"Today we went very fast so I waited a little bit because I tried to stay behind," said winning rider Cristian Demuro. "I had confidence that he could catch the front but we were tight and couldn't find the space, so I followed Yutaka, who was in front of me, and after we went out, he was just a very good horse.

"He will improve for the classics because he's still young and has a good turn of foot," the rider added, "and I think the distance will not be a problem."

Even before its recent elevation to the top grade, the Hopeful (previously named the Radio Nikkei Hai Nisai), was used by owners and trainers looking to the following year's classics rather than toward a juvenile championship. Some past Hopeful winners of note include Victoire Pisa (JPN), who at 4 went on to win the 2011 Dubai World Cup (G1); Epiphaneia (JPN), who at 4 captured the 2014 Japan Cup (G1), and Rey de Oro, this year's winner of the Tokyo Yushun (G1) or Japanese Derby.

Time Flyer improved his record to three wins and a pair of seconds from five starts for trainer Kunihide Matsuda. He started with a runner-up result in a "newcomer" race at Niigata, scored his first win at Hanshin and doubled up on that with a victory in the listed Hagi Stakes at Kyoto going 1,800 meters.

Tackling 2,000 meters for the first time, the colt finished second in the Radio Nikkei Hai Kyoto Nisai Stakes (G2) Nov. 25 in his final prep for the Hopeful.