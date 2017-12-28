Live racing canceled at Aqueduct Racetrack on Thursday, December 28

Simulcasting available at Aqueduct

OZONE PARK, N.Y. - The New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) has canceled Thursday's live racing program at Aqueduct Racetrack due to extremely cold temperatures and dangerously low wind chill values currently impacting the New York City metropolitan area.

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Thursday, December 28, with current forecasts calling for sub-zero wind chill values throughout the day.

Aqueduct Racetrack will remain open for simulcasting and online wagering is available with NYRA Bets at NYRABets.com. Belmont Café is closed for simulcasting.

Live racing will resume on Friday, December 29 at Aqueduct, with a first post time of 12:20 p.m. The National Weather Service is currently forecasting reduced wind speeds and a moderation in wind chill values for Friday.

