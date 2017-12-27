Service Stripe Euthanized Due to Old Age

Pensioned sire Service Stripe, who was relocated to Oklahoma in 2009, was euthanized due to the infirmities of old age, owner Ellen Caines said Dec. 27. The son of Deputy Minister—Wedding Picture, by Blushing Groom, was 26.

Bred by Pin Oak Stud, Service Stripe was campaigned by Pin Oak and later by Charlie Williams' Rene Dar Farm to 10 wins and six placings from 22 starts. He picked up his lone black-type victory in the 1996 Pontiac Handicap at the now defunct Detroit Race Course and earned $130,043 in his racing career.

Service Stripe entered stud in 1997 at Crestwood Farm near Lexington. He stood one season at Pin Oak Lane Farm in Pennsylvania in 2008 and relocated to Oklahoma the following season. He stood two seasons at Rockin' Z Ranch before moving to Caines Stallion Station near Wynnewood, Okla. in 2011. His final crop are yearlings of 2017.

"He was definitely an asset to the Oklahoma breeding program. He was one of those who constantly put out winners," Caines said.

"He was consistent producer. Everything that he put on the ground would try their hardest. He just consistently produced good horses. That's why everybody kept coming back to him ... he had quite a following. People would come and they'd always want to see him. He not only left his mark in Kentucky but he left it here in Oklahoma too."

Service Stripe sired 228 winners and 19 black-type winners from a total of 307 starters. He is represented by two graded black-type winners, 2009 Canadian champion sprinter Field Commission and grade 1 winner Cashier's Dream. He was the leading sire in Michigan in 2008 and was among the leading sires in Oklahoma in 2009 and 2010.