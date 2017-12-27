Bullards Alley's only win this year came in the Pattison Canadian International Stakes

Bullards Alley's only win this year came in the Pattison Canadian International Stakes

Rick Samuels

Bullards Alley Back for Big Turf Card at Gulfstream

Bullards Alley scored a grade 1 victory this season at Woodbine.

On a busy day of turf stakes Dec. 30 at Gulfstream Park, Bullards Alley will try to add one more highlight to his 5-year-old season that has included an upset victory in the Pattison Canadian International Stakes (G1T) at Woodbine.

With the Tropical Park Oaks Stakes being split into two divisions, Gulfstream will offer five stakes races on its turf course Saturday with total purses of $400,000.

Wayne Spalding and Faron McCubbins’ Bullards Alley will start in the most lucrative of those races: the $100,000 H. Allen Jerkens Stakes at two miles. Trained by Tim Glyshaw, the gelding will be making his first start since a respectable sixth-place finish in the Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf (G1T), which followed his runaway score in the Canadian International.

Bullards Alley, who has placed in two other graded stakes this season, will try for his second stakes win of 2017. Glyshaw, who long-term would like to get Bullards Alley back in the Breeders’ Cup Turf in 2018 at Churchill Downs, said the two-mile distance should be a good fit for the son of Flower Alley.

“It’s like hunting. You have to hunt races for these type of horses. There are very few of them,” Glyshaw said. “This is to get him back started. He loves anything a mile-and-a-half and over.”

In the day’s other turf stakes races:

* Multiple grade 2 winner Miss Sky Warrior will start from the inside when Arlene London’s daughter of First Samurai  tries the grass for the first time in her final 3-year-old start in the first division of the 1 1/16-mile Tropical Park Oaks. Trainer Kelly Breen said he’s trying something new with Miss Sky Warrior, who has lost her past three races.

“I’m trying to get her back to her winning ways. I’ve been told in the past by her owner that there’s a lot of turf in the pedigree,” Breen said. “She worked out on the turf at Palm Meadows and really flew over it. Not to say that she doesn’t like dirt, but we’re going to try this as another opportunity and keep all our options open.”

* With 26 fillies entered in the Tropical Park Oaks, it was split into two divisions. The second division features the stakes debut of Eric Dattner and Harry Astarita’s Speighgal, a daughter of Speightstown  who has registered consecutive clear victories at the maiden special weight and allowance-optional claiming levels in New York.

* In the 1 3/16-mile Via Borghese Stakes for fillies and mares, Martini Glass will try for a second straight win on the Gulfstream turf after taking the Claiming Crown Tiara, which is run under starter conditions. Twice grade 1-placed this season on dirt, Martini Glass is trained by co-owner Keith Nations.

“She’s extremely versatile,” Nations said of the 4-year-old daughter of Kitalpha. “The only thing I haven’t done with her is run her on the synthetic, not that we’re planning to. She’s won going seven-eighths; she’s won on dirt; she’s won on turf; she’s won in mud; she’s finished second at a mile-and-a-quarter. She’s extremely versatile.”

* Closing out the card will be the Tropical Park Derby, where John Oxley’s Dance Strike will make his stakes debut after a pair of wins and a close second in his first three starts. The son of Tapit  enters off a two-length score in an allowance-optional claiming race Nov. 18 at Gulfstream Park West when he rallied from 10th.

Entries: H. Allen Jerkens S.

Gulfstream Park, Saturday, December 30, 2017, Race 5

  • STK
  • 2m
  • Turf
  • $100,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 2:05 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
1Infinite Wisdom (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJose L. Ortiz121Brian A. Lynch-
2Run Time (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateTyler Gaffalione117Michael J. Maker-
3Gold Shield (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateManuel Franco119Claude R. McGaughey III-
4English Illusion (ON)Jose Lezcano117Daniel J. Vella-
5Honovi (KY)Luis Saez117Brendan P. Walsh-
6El Kurdo (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateEdwin Rafael Talaverano Cardenas121Chad Summers-
7Bullards Alley (KY)Paco Lopez123Tim Glyshaw-
8Infobedad (ARG)Joel Rosario119Neil D. Drysdale-

Entries: Tropical Park Oaks S.

Gulfstream Park, Saturday, December 30, 2017, Race 7

  • STK
  • 1 1/16m
  • Turf
  • $75,000
  • 3 yo Fillies
  • 3:05 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
1Miss Sky Warrior (KY)Nik Juarez121Kelly J. Breen-
2Ellery Lane (IRE)Jose Lezcano117Brian A. Lynch-
3Dream Awhile (KY)John R. Velazquez117Chad C. Brown-
4Rose Tree (PA)Darryll P. Holland121Jonathan E. Sheppard-
5Momentiempo (KY)Tyler Gaffalione117James J. Toner-
6Jaunt (KY)Jose L. Ortiz117Claude R. McGaughey III-
7Bernadiva (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduatePaco Lopez117William I. Mott-
8Bride Street (KY)Chris Landeros117Kiaran P. McLaughlin-
9Westit (GB)Manuel Franco117H. Graham Motion-
10Overnegotiate (NY)Joel Rosario119Todd A. Pletcher-
11Storm the Hill (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateLuis Saez121Eddie Kenneally-
12Charged (KY)Julien R. Leparoux119Michael Stidham-
13Bigkat and Camille (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateLuca Panici117Bruce R. Brown-

Entries: Tropical Park Oaks S.

Gulfstream Park, Saturday, December 30, 2017, Race 9

  • STK
  • 1 1/16m
  • Turf
  • $75,000
  • 3 yo Fillies
  • 4:06 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
1Lido (KY)Luis Saez117Kiaran P. McLaughlin-
2Taperge (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJoel Rosario117Chad C. Brown-
3Ghostly Presence (ON)Rafael Manuel Hernandez121Roger L. Attfield-
4Super Marina (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateManuel Franco121George Weaver-
5Team of Teams (KY)Jose Lezcano117James A. Jerkens-
6Flying Harmony (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJohn R. Velazquez117Todd A. Pletcher-
7I'm Betty G (MD)Jose L. Ortiz121Michael J. Maker-
8Spanish Harlem (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateNik Juarez117Armando De la cerda-
9My Sistersledge (MD)Emisael Jaramillo121Michael J. Trombetta-
10Speighgal (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateTyler Gaffalione117Barclay Tagg-
11English Affair (KY)Chris Landeros117George R. Arnold, II-
12Lirica (FL)Marcos Meneses121Antonio Sano-
13Sister Nation (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateLuis Contreras121Michael P. De Paulo-

Entries: Via Borghese S.

Gulfstream Park, Saturday, December 30, 2017, Race 10

  • STK
  • 1 3/16m
  • Turf
  • $75,000
  • 3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 4:37 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
1Daring Duchess (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJose L. Ortiz119Michael J. Maker-
2Martini Glass (KY)Paco Lopez117Keith Nations-
3Galileo's Song (IRE)Keeneland Sales GraduateJoel Rosario117Chad C. Brown-
4Texting (KY)John R. Velazquez117Chad C. Brown-
5Flipcup (NY)Jose Lezcano119William I. Mott-
6Eqho (KY)Chris Landeros117Stephen S. Lyster-
7Involuntary (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateLuis Contreras121Josie Carroll-
8Taralena (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateNik Juarez117Christophe Clement-
9Beauly (GB)Luis Saez117Brendan P. Walsh-
10Downton Kitten (KY)Julien R. Leparoux117Eduardo Caramori-
11Promotional (FL)Manuel Franco117Thomas F. Proctor-
12Playful Sound (GB)Tyler Gaffalione119Christophe Clement-

Entries: Tropical Park Derby S.

Gulfstream Park, Saturday, December 30, 2017, Race 11

  • STK
  • 1 1/16m
  • Turf
  • $75,000
  • 3 yo
  • 5:08 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
1Durocher (TX)Paco Lopez117Joseph F. Russo-
2Tiz a Slam (ON)Rafael Manuel Hernandez121Roger L. Attfield-
3Profiteer (KY)John R. Velazquez119Claude R. McGaughey III-
4Somekindofmagician (MD)Nik Juarez117Michael J. Trombetta-
5My Bariley (KY)Albin Jimenez121Anthony J. Granitz-
6Mr Cub (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateChris Landeros117Ian R. Wilkes-
7Dalarna (KY)Emma-Jayne Wilson121Kelly Rubley-
8General McGooby (FL)Luis Saez121Lilli Kurtinecz-
9Gorgeous Kitten (KY)Jose L. Ortiz117Michael J. Maker-
10Dance Strike (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateEmisael Jaramillo117Mark E. Casse-
11Secretary At War (KY)Jose Lezcano121James A. Jerkens-
12Small Bear (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateTyler Gaffalione121Jeremiah C. Englehart-
13Funtastic (KY)Joel Rosario117Chad C. Brown-
14Without Remorse (FL)Carlos Montalvo117Michelle Nihei-
15Zitman (KY)Miguel Angel Vasquez117Agustin C. Bezara-