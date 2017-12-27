Bullards Alley Back for Big Turf Card at Gulfstream

On a busy day of turf stakes Dec. 30 at Gulfstream Park, Bullards Alley will try to add one more highlight to his 5-year-old season that has included an upset victory in the Pattison Canadian International Stakes (G1T) at Woodbine.

With the Tropical Park Oaks Stakes being split into two divisions, Gulfstream will offer five stakes races on its turf course Saturday with total purses of $400,000.

Wayne Spalding and Faron McCubbins’ Bullards Alley will start in the most lucrative of those races: the $100,000 H. Allen Jerkens Stakes at two miles. Trained by Tim Glyshaw, the gelding will be making his first start since a respectable sixth-place finish in the Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf (G1T), which followed his runaway score in the Canadian International.

Bullards Alley, who has placed in two other graded stakes this season, will try for his second stakes win of 2017. Glyshaw, who long-term would like to get Bullards Alley back in the Breeders’ Cup Turf in 2018 at Churchill Downs, said the two-mile distance should be a good fit for the son of Flower Alley.

“It’s like hunting. You have to hunt races for these type of horses. There are very few of them,” Glyshaw said. “This is to get him back started. He loves anything a mile-and-a-half and over.”

In the day’s other turf stakes races:

* Multiple grade 2 winner Miss Sky Warrior will start from the inside when Arlene London’s daughter of First Samurai tries the grass for the first time in her final 3-year-old start in the first division of the 1 1/16-mile Tropical Park Oaks. Trainer Kelly Breen said he’s trying something new with Miss Sky Warrior, who has lost her past three races.

“I’m trying to get her back to her winning ways. I’ve been told in the past by her owner that there’s a lot of turf in the pedigree,” Breen said. “She worked out on the turf at Palm Meadows and really flew over it. Not to say that she doesn’t like dirt, but we’re going to try this as another opportunity and keep all our options open.”

* With 26 fillies entered in the Tropical Park Oaks, it was split into two divisions. The second division features the stakes debut of Eric Dattner and Harry Astarita’s Speighgal, a daughter of Speightstown who has registered consecutive clear victories at the maiden special weight and allowance-optional claiming levels in New York.

* In the 1 3/16-mile Via Borghese Stakes for fillies and mares, Martini Glass will try for a second straight win on the Gulfstream turf after taking the Claiming Crown Tiara, which is run under starter conditions. Twice grade 1-placed this season on dirt, Martini Glass is trained by co-owner Keith Nations.

“She’s extremely versatile,” Nations said of the 4-year-old daughter of Kitalpha. “The only thing I haven’t done with her is run her on the synthetic, not that we’re planning to. She’s won going seven-eighths; she’s won on dirt; she’s won on turf; she’s won in mud; she’s finished second at a mile-and-a-quarter. She’s extremely versatile.”

* Closing out the card will be the Tropical Park Derby, where John Oxley’s Dance Strike will make his stakes debut after a pair of wins and a close second in his first three starts. The son of Tapit enters off a two-length score in an allowance-optional claiming race Nov. 18 at Gulfstream Park West when he rallied from 10th.

Entries: H. Allen Jerkens S. Gulfstream Park, Saturday, December 30, 2017, Race 5 STK

2m

Turf

$100,000

3 yo's & up

2:05 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 Infinite Wisdom (KY) Jose L. Ortiz 121 Brian A. Lynch - 2 Run Time (KY) Tyler Gaffalione 117 Michael J. Maker - 3 Gold Shield (KY) Manuel Franco 119 Claude R. McGaughey III - 4 English Illusion (ON) Jose Lezcano 117 Daniel J. Vella - 5 Honovi (KY) Luis Saez 117 Brendan P. Walsh - 6 El Kurdo (KY) Edwin Rafael Talaverano Cardenas 121 Chad Summers - 7 Bullards Alley (KY) Paco Lopez 123 Tim Glyshaw - 8 Infobedad (ARG) Joel Rosario 119 Neil D. Drysdale -

Entries: Tropical Park Oaks S. Gulfstream Park, Saturday, December 30, 2017, Race 7 STK

1 1/16m

Turf

$75,000

3 yo Fillies

3:05 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 Miss Sky Warrior (KY) Nik Juarez 121 Kelly J. Breen - 2 Ellery Lane (IRE) Jose Lezcano 117 Brian A. Lynch - 3 Dream Awhile (KY) John R. Velazquez 117 Chad C. Brown - 4 Rose Tree (PA) Darryll P. Holland 121 Jonathan E. Sheppard - 5 Momentiempo (KY) Tyler Gaffalione 117 James J. Toner - 6 Jaunt (KY) Jose L. Ortiz 117 Claude R. McGaughey III - 7 Bernadiva (KY) Paco Lopez 117 William I. Mott - 8 Bride Street (KY) Chris Landeros 117 Kiaran P. McLaughlin - 9 Westit (GB) Manuel Franco 117 H. Graham Motion - 10 Overnegotiate (NY) Joel Rosario 119 Todd A. Pletcher - 11 Storm the Hill (KY) Luis Saez 121 Eddie Kenneally - 12 Charged (KY) Julien R. Leparoux 119 Michael Stidham - 13 Bigkat and Camille (KY) Luca Panici 117 Bruce R. Brown -

Entries: Tropical Park Oaks S. Gulfstream Park, Saturday, December 30, 2017, Race 9 STK

1 1/16m

Turf

$75,000

3 yo Fillies

4:06 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 Lido (KY) Luis Saez 117 Kiaran P. McLaughlin - 2 Taperge (KY) Joel Rosario 117 Chad C. Brown - 3 Ghostly Presence (ON) Rafael Manuel Hernandez 121 Roger L. Attfield - 4 Super Marina (KY) Manuel Franco 121 George Weaver - 5 Team of Teams (KY) Jose Lezcano 117 James A. Jerkens - 6 Flying Harmony (KY) John R. Velazquez 117 Todd A. Pletcher - 7 I'm Betty G (MD) Jose L. Ortiz 121 Michael J. Maker - 8 Spanish Harlem (KY) Nik Juarez 117 Armando De la cerda - 9 My Sistersledge (MD) Emisael Jaramillo 121 Michael J. Trombetta - 10 Speighgal (KY) Tyler Gaffalione 117 Barclay Tagg - 11 English Affair (KY) Chris Landeros 117 George R. Arnold, II - 12 Lirica (FL) Marcos Meneses 121 Antonio Sano - 13 Sister Nation (KY) Luis Contreras 121 Michael P. De Paulo -

Entries: Via Borghese S. Gulfstream Park, Saturday, December 30, 2017, Race 10 STK

1 3/16m

Turf

$75,000

3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares

4:37 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 Daring Duchess (KY) Jose L. Ortiz 119 Michael J. Maker - 2 Martini Glass (KY) Paco Lopez 117 Keith Nations - 3 Galileo's Song (IRE) Joel Rosario 117 Chad C. Brown - 4 Texting (KY) John R. Velazquez 117 Chad C. Brown - 5 Flipcup (NY) Jose Lezcano 119 William I. Mott - 6 Eqho (KY) Chris Landeros 117 Stephen S. Lyster - 7 Involuntary (KY) Luis Contreras 121 Josie Carroll - 8 Taralena (KY) Nik Juarez 117 Christophe Clement - 9 Beauly (GB) Luis Saez 117 Brendan P. Walsh - 10 Downton Kitten (KY) Julien R. Leparoux 117 Eduardo Caramori - 11 Promotional (FL) Manuel Franco 117 Thomas F. Proctor - 12 Playful Sound (GB) Tyler Gaffalione 119 Christophe Clement -