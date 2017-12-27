Trojan Nation to Enter Stud in Wyoming

Grade 1-placed winner Trojan Nation is entering stud at Golden Creek Equine, north of Cheyenne, Wyo., where he'll stand for $1,000.

Kate Anderson, the owner of Golden Creek Equine, has several programs at the farm where she breaks and trains young horses—both racing prospects and show horses—in classical dressage to improve their movement, fitness, and longevity. She also retrains and finds new homes for ex-racehorses through a non-profit and has recently expanded into Thoroughbred breeding.

"We've claimed some horses that we will bring back and re-school with some dressage work, and teach them how to move with better balance and more efficiently and then go back to racing," Anderson said. "Our younger horses all start out as sport horses and do quite a bit of cross-training right away, and then will go to the track from there.

"We expanded into breeding, because the Wyoming-bred incentive program has been going up every year. In 2016 it was over $1 million. Some of the Colorado horsemen are starting to come up here to run."

Anderson has known Trojan Nation's owner/breeder Aaron Sones since 2013, when they began collaborating on using biomechanical analysis in selecting racing prospects.

Sones contacted Anderson about standing Trojan Nation, because he knew the stallion would get good care at Golden Creek Equine and because he believes Trojan Nation's bloodlines could create opportunities in the smaller, but growing, Wyoming market.

Trojan Nation is a 4-year-old son of Street Cry, out of grade 1 winner Storm Song (by Summer Squall). Trojan Nation is half brother to grade 2-placed winner Balladry (Unbridled's Song) and three other winners. As a racehorse, Trojan Nation entered the Wood Memorial Stakes (G1) as a maiden racing for Sones and Julie Gilbert and finished second by a head at odds of 81-1. He did not fare well through the Triple Crown races, but finally broke his maiden at Del Mar July 31, 2016. The young sire's breeding fee will be lowered to $750 for mares that are stakes winners or stakes producers.

Trojan Nation is Golden Creek Equine's second Thoroughbred stallion. Starting last year, the farm stood grade 3 winner Bushwacker, who won the Vernon O' Underwood Stakes. The son of Outflanker stood privately last year and covered only mares owned by Golden Creek Equine. This year Bushwacker will stand publicly for $750.