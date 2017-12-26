City of Light Shines in Malibu Stakes

While City of Light settled for second in his past two starts, both at the allowance-optional claiming level, trainer Michael McCarthy saw enough to enter him in the $300,000 Malibu Stakes (G1) Dec. 26 at Santa Anita Park.

That aggressive move—making a stakes debut at the highest level—paid off as City of Light scored a front-end victory in the Malibu, a seven-furlong test for 3-year-olds. The son of Quality Road completed the race in 1:21.21 on a fast track and scored by two lengths over California-bred Edwards Going Left.

City of Light, b, 3/c

Quality Road — Paris Notion, by Dehere Owner: Mr. & Mrs. W. K. Warren, Jr.

Breeder: Ann Marie Farm (KY)

Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy

Jockey: Drayden Van Dyke

Information provided by Equibase at time of entry. Pedigree Notes

Quality Road stands at Lane's End for $70,000 (2018). Sale History

KEESEP2015 • $710,000 • Consignor: Lane's End, agent • Buyer: Walnut Green.

"This horse has a lot of natural ability. I've had a lot of faith in this horse from the first day I saw him at Keeneland as a September yearling," McCarthy said. "He's a big horse and it took him a while to come to himself. When a horse is doing good, you gotta go. ... You gotta take a shot. I'm very thankful to Mr. Warren. He won the Breeders' Cup Classic (G1) with Saint Liam and he was the first one to go with me when I went out on my own. With a horse like this, who's got a lot of natural speed, you let him go ahead and showcase it."

Starting from the inside post in the field of nine, City of Light broke seventh but forged through on the inside to claim the lead through a quarter-mile in :22.52. He continued to race well inside on the lead under jockey Drayden Van Dyke and posted a half-mile in :44.82, with a well-bunched field giving chase.

City of Light put away a stretch challenge from Edwards Going Left, who rallied to finish second but only briefly threatened the winner. A length behind Edwards Going Left in third was this year's Swale Stakes (G2) winner, Favorable Outcome. City of Light entered the race off back-to-back bullet five-furlong works at Santa Anita.

"First of all, he was very confident going into the race based on his recent works," Van Dyke said. "Being in the one hole, I just had to make sure I got him out fast. He broke solid, and I got to set the pace. He responded well. He wanted to take off."

Unraced at 2, City of Light showed plenty of promise this season. He finished second in his debut before he earned his maiden win by 7 1/2 lengths Sept. 1 at Del Mar. He followed that effort with a runner-up finish to 4-year-old Americanize, who won the Damascus Stakes in his next start. Then, despite a troubled trip, City of Light finished second to Dabster Nov. 3 at Del Mar. Dabster finished seventh in the Malibu.

City of Light returned $17, $8.80, and $5.60 across the board, while Edwards Going Left paid $11.40 and $6.20. Favorable Outcome returned $3.80 to show. C Z Rocket, the 5-2 favorite, stalked four wide into the turn and then weakened to finish sixth.

Hronis Racing's Edwards Going Left entered off a pair of wins, most recently in the Cary Grant Stakes for Cal-breds at seven furlongs at Del Mar. The son of Midnight Lute earned his first graded stakes placing in the Malibu.

"That Cal-bred just outran all those million-dollar grade 1 horses," said jockey Tyler Baze after the runner-up finish by Edwards Going Left. "(Trainer John Sadler) has done a super job with this horse since claiming him for $50,000. He's such a cool horse. He ran his tail off today. He stayed off the rail and we had a dream trip. It is absolutely a pleasure riding him."

Bred in Kentucky by Ann Marie Farm, City of Light is out of unraced Dehere mare Paris Notion, who has produced six other winners, including stakes-placed Exotic Notion and Pointsman. Walnut Green purchased City of Light for $710,000 at the 2015 Keeneland September yearling sale. With two wins from five starts, he now has $250,600 in earnings.