El Areeb, Recruiting Ready Head Dave's Friend Stakes

M M G Stables' El Areeb, who opened the year with back to back grade 3 victories before being knocked from the Triple Crown trail with a knee injury, will attempt to end his sophomore season in successful fashion in the $100,000 Dave's Friend Stakes at Laurel Park.

The six-furlong Dave's Friend for 3-year-olds and older is the last of six stakes worth a total of $550,000 during a 10-race program Dec. 30 at Laurel. The meet wraps up Dec. 31.

El Areeb earned his first stakes victory in the James F. Lewis III Stakes at Laurel to cap his juvenile season in the midst of a four-race win streak that continued with the Jerome (G3) and Withers (G3) stakes at Aqueduct Racetrack to open 2017. Third after being caught in an early speed duel in the Gotham Stakes (G3) in early March, he exited a subsequent workout needing surgery on a knee and was given time to recover, rejoining trainer Cal Lynch in September.

The Exchange Rate colt made his return to the races in the seven-furlong City of Laurel Stakes Nov. 11, breaking inwardly and contesting the early pace between rivals before fading to finish sixth, beaten 7 3/4 lengths.

El Areeb drew post 2 in a field of 14 and will be ridden for the first time by Jose Vargas Jr. at co-highweight of 123 pounds.

Lynch will send out two other horses in the Dave's Friend—multiple stakes winner Never Gone South and Irish Colonel, a veteran of 26 starts making his first in stakes company.

Sharing topweight with El Areeb in the Dave's Friend is Sagamore Farm's Recruiting Ready, a two-time stakes winner that hasn't raced since finishing third in the Woody Stephens Stakes (G2) June 10 at Belmont Park.

He won the Bachelor and Chick Lang stakes, both at six furlongs, as part of a three-race win streak that began with an optional-claiming triumph March 10 in his lone previous try at Laurel.

"We wanted to give him some time because he had campaigned hard. He got sick on me and then he came up with a quarter crack and we just gave him the time and let that heal," said trainer Horacio DePaz. "He still stayed in training. We might have given him two weeks off but then he was just tack-walking and did a lot of jogging for 60 days probably. Then he started galloping and we brought him to Florida. He wasn't laid up or anything like that. He's been constantly moving around."

Recruiting Ready has been preparing for his return at Palm Meadows Training Center in Boynton Beach, Fla., where he shows a string of steady works including a pair of bullets since Thanksgiving.

"He actually kind of got himself together really quick. When we were getting him started, he started doing those works very steady and coming out of them very well. He seems like he's moving forward so we figured let's go ahead and give him this race and see how that goes," he added.

Trainer Ken Decker will saddle a pair of Jacks or Better Farm homebreds in Awesome Banner and Fellowship. Awesome Banner counts the 2016 Swale (G2) and Hutcheson (G3) stakes among his five career stakes wins and he has placed in five graded stakes this year including a runner-up finish in the Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap (G1). A winner of more than $800,000 in purse earnings, he was reluctant to load and carried wide in the six-furlong Fabulous Strike last out Nov. 22 and wound up fifth.

Fellowship, another 4-year-old son of Awesome of Course, won the In Reality Division of the Florida Sire Stakes at 2 and ran third in each of Gulfstream Park's Triple Crown prep races—the Lambholm South Holy Bull Stakes (G2), Xpressbet.com Fountain of Youth Stakes (G2), and Xpressbet.com Florida Derby (G1)—in 2016. Eighth in the Preakness Stakes (G1), he cuts back to a sprint for the first time since June as he looks to rebound from a pair of subpar efforts at Laurel going longer.

Stakes winners Whirlin Curlin and A Different Style top a field of 10 juveniles slated for the seven-furlong $100,000 Heft Stakes. Marathon Farms' Whirlin Curlin, a gelded son of Curlin , enters off back to back stakes wins. D.J. Stable's A Different Style comes off a two-length score in the James F. Lewis III Stakes.

Among the entrants for the seven-furlong $100,000 Gin Talking Stakes are Oldfashioned Style and Sweet Candy Dance, most recently second and third in the Tempted Stakes (G3) Nov. 3 at Aqueduct; and multiple stakes winner Limited View, who comes in on a three-race win streak.

The $100,000 Thirty Eight Go Go Stakes, for fillies and mares going one mile, features multiple graded-placed Power of Snunner, winner of the Plum Pretty Stakes at Parx Oct. 7, and Tin Type Gal, who is looking to rebound from a five-race skid.

Multiple stakes winners Flash McCaul, John Jones, Sonny Inspired, and Talk Show Man head the field of 11 in the one-mile $75,000 Jennings Stakes, while the six-furlong $75,000 Politely Stakes' field of nine includes 2016 Maryland Million Lassie Stakes winner Item and multiple stakes winner My Magician.

Entries: Heft S. Laurel Park, Saturday, December 30, 2017, Race 4 STK

7f

Dirt

$100,000

2 yo

1:30 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 Blue Ridge Scout (KY) Steve D. Hamilton 120 Ollie L. Figgins, III - 2 Smooth B (PA) Frankie Pennington 120 Robert E. Reid, Jr. - 3 Devine Entry (KY) Horacio Karamanos 120 Linda Rice - 4 Blame It On Honey (KY) Jevian Toledo 120 Anthony Farrior - 5 Diamond King (KY) Frankie Pennington 120 Robert E. Reid, Jr. - 6 El Corazon (KY) Dana G. Whitney 120 Kelly Rubley - 7 A Different Style (KY) John Bisono 120 John C. Servis - 8 Big Bella Brown (LA) J. D. Acosta 120 Cathal A. Lynch - 9 Whirlin Curlin (MD) Jevian Toledo 120 Gary Capuano - 10 Tattooed (MD) Angel Cruz 115 Timothy L. Keefe -

Entries: Politely S. Laurel Park, Saturday, December 30, 2017, Race 5 STK

6f

Dirt

$75,000

3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares

2:00 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 Rockin Jojo (PA) UNKNOWN 118 Jamie Ness - 2 Bioterp (MD) Jevian Toledo 118 Dale Capuano - 3 My Magician (MD) Jomar Torres 120 Claudio A. Gonzalez - 4 She Rolls (MD) Edgar S. Prado 118 John J. Hartsell, Jr. - 5 Item (PA) Dana G. Whitney 117 Rodrigo Madrigal, Sr. - 6 Renaissance Rosie (MD) Julian Pimentel 118 Kevin S. Patterson - 7 Lucky in Malibu (MD) UNKNOWN 117 Gary Capuano - 8 Moon Virginia (MD) Sheldon Russell 118 Hamilton A. Smith - 9 Up Hill Battle (VA) Miguel Angel Rodriguez 118 Hugh I. McMahon -

Entries: Jennings S. Laurel Park, Saturday, December 30, 2017, Race 6 STK

1m

Dirt

$75,000

3 yo's & up

2:30 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 Flash McCaul (MD) Feargal Lynch 118 Michael J. Trombetta - 2 Noteworthy Peach (MD) Jevian Toledo 118 Gary Capuano - 3 Clubman (MD) Sheldon Russell 117 Jonathan Maldonado - 4 Talk Show Man (MD) Horacio Karamanos 118 Hamilton A. Smith - 5 Bridget's Big Luvy (MD) Elvis Trujillo 118 Michael V. Pino - 6 Rockinn On Bye (MD) Taylor M. Hole 118 Stephen M. Casey - 7 Sonny Inspired (MD) Carlos Quinones 118 Phil Schoenthal - 8 Southside Warrior (MD) Julian Pimentel 118 Michael J. Trombetta - 9 Final Prospect (MD) UNKNOWN 118 Gary Capuano - 10 Kaitain (MD) Sheldon Russell 118 Jonathan Maldonado - 11 John Jones (MD) Edgar S. Prado 118 Lacey Gaudet -

Entries: Gin Talking S. Laurel Park, Saturday, December 30, 2017, Race 7 STK

7f

Dirt

$100,000

2 yo Fillies

3:00 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 Limited View (MD) Edgar S. Prado 119 John E. Salzman, Jr. - 2 Vertrazzo (KY) Dana G. Whitney 119 William D. Cowans - 3 Last True Love (KY) Julio A. Hernandez 119 Flint W. Stites - 4 Sweet Candy Dance (FL) Jomar Garcia 119 Alfredo Velazquez - 5 Wall of Compassion (KY) Elvis Trujillo 119 Rudy R. Rodriguez - 6 Oldfashioned Style (FL) John Bisono 119 Gary C. Contessa - 7 Gibby (KY) Frankie Pennington 119 Scott A. Lake - 8 Mihrab (KY) Jevian Toledo 119 H. Graham Motion - 9 Enrage (KY) Sheldon Russell 119 Ben Colebrook - 10 Frigid Sister (KY) Inoel Beato 119 Flint W. Stites - 11 Live Large (FL) J. D. Acosta 119 H. Graham Motion - 12 Bootsy's Hadenough (KY) UNKNOWN 119 Kellyn Gorder - 13 Strategic Dreams (FL) Feargal Lynch 119 Rudy R. Rodriguez -

Entries: Thirty Eight Go Go S. Laurel Park, Saturday, December 30, 2017, Race 8 STK

1m

Dirt

$100,000

3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares

3:30 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 Indian Paint (KY) Carol Cedeno 118 Kelly Rubley - 2 Power of Snunner (PA) Dana G. Whitney 124 Timothy C. Kreiser - 3 Tiz Rude (KY) Horacio Karamanos 117 John C. Servis - 4 Bishop's Pond (KY) Rosario Montanez 118 Jason Servis - 5 Crimson Frost (KY) Horacio Karamanos 117 Linda Rice - 6 Winter (KY) Frankie Pennington 118 Cathal A. Lynch - 7 Julerette (KY) Elvis Trujillo 118 Ben Colebrook - 8 Line of Best Fit (ON) Kevin Gomez 118 Claudio A. Gonzalez - 9 Chic Thrill (ON) Feargal Lynch 118 H. Graham Motion - 10 Miss Inclusive (KY) Jorge A. Vargas, Jr. 118 John C. Servis - 11 Trace of Grace (PA) Julio A. Hernandez 118 T. Bernard Houghton - 12 Going for Broke (KY) Sheldon Russell 118 Chad C. Brown - 13 Tin Type Gal (KY) Jevian Toledo 118 H. Graham Motion -