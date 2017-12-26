El Areeb and trainer Cal Lynch

El Areeb, Recruiting Ready Head Dave's Friend Stakes

Dec. 30 Laurel Park card features six stakes worth total of $550,000.

M M G Stables' El Areeb, who opened the year with back to back grade 3 victories before being knocked from the Triple Crown trail with a knee injury, will attempt to end his sophomore season in successful fashion in the $100,000 Dave's Friend Stakes at Laurel Park.

The six-furlong Dave's Friend for 3-year-olds and older is the last of six stakes worth a total of $550,000 during a 10-race program Dec. 30 at Laurel. The meet wraps up Dec. 31.

El Areeb earned his first stakes victory in the James F. Lewis III Stakes at Laurel to cap his juvenile season in the midst of a four-race win streak that continued with the Jerome (G3) and Withers (G3) stakes at Aqueduct Racetrack to open 2017. Third after being caught in an early speed duel in the Gotham Stakes (G3) in early March, he exited a subsequent workout needing surgery on a knee and was given time to recover, rejoining trainer Cal Lynch in September.

The Exchange Rate colt made his return to the races in the seven-furlong City of Laurel Stakes Nov. 11, breaking inwardly and contesting the early pace between rivals before fading to finish sixth, beaten 7 3/4 lengths. 

El Areeb drew post 2 in a field of 14 and will be ridden for the first time by Jose Vargas Jr. at co-highweight of 123 pounds.

Lynch will send out two other horses in the Dave's Friend—multiple stakes winner Never Gone South and Irish Colonel, a veteran of 26 starts making his first in stakes company.

Sharing topweight with El Areeb in the Dave's Friend is Sagamore Farm's Recruiting Ready, a two-time stakes winner that hasn't raced since finishing third in the Woody Stephens Stakes (G2) June 10 at Belmont Park.

He won the Bachelor and Chick Lang stakes, both at six furlongs, as part of a three-race win streak that began with an optional-claiming triumph March 10 in his lone previous try at Laurel.

"We wanted to give him some time because he had campaigned hard. He got sick on me and then he came up with a quarter crack and we just gave him the time and let that heal," said trainer Horacio DePaz. "He still stayed in training. We might have given him two weeks off but then he was just tack-walking and did a lot of jogging for 60 days probably. Then he started galloping and we brought him to Florida. He wasn't laid up or anything like that. He's been constantly moving around."

Recruiting Ready has been preparing for his return at Palm Meadows Training Center in Boynton Beach, Fla., where he shows a string of steady works including a pair of bullets since Thanksgiving.

"He actually kind of got himself together really quick. When we were getting him started, he started doing those works very steady and coming out of them very well. He seems like he's moving forward so we figured let's go ahead and give him this race and see how that goes," he added.

Trainer Ken Decker will saddle a pair of Jacks or Better Farm homebreds in Awesome Banner and Fellowship. Awesome Banner counts the 2016 Swale (G2) and Hutcheson (G3) stakes among his five career stakes wins and he has placed in five graded stakes this year including a runner-up finish in the Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap (G1). A winner of more than $800,000 in purse earnings, he was reluctant to load and carried wide in the six-furlong Fabulous Strike last out Nov. 22 and wound up fifth.

Fellowship, another 4-year-old son of Awesome of Course, won the In Reality Division of the Florida Sire Stakes at 2 and ran third in each of Gulfstream Park's Triple Crown prep races—the Lambholm South Holy Bull Stakes (G2), Xpressbet.com Fountain of Youth Stakes (G2), and Xpressbet.com Florida Derby (G1)—in 2016. Eighth in the Preakness Stakes (G1), he cuts back to a sprint for the first time since June as he looks to rebound from a pair of subpar efforts at Laurel going longer.

Stakes winners Whirlin Curlin and A Different Style top a field of 10 juveniles slated for the seven-furlong $100,000 Heft Stakes. Marathon Farms' Whirlin Curlin, a gelded son of Curlin , enters off back to back stakes wins. D.J. Stable's A Different Style comes off a two-length score in the James F. Lewis III Stakes.

Among the entrants for the seven-furlong $100,000 Gin Talking Stakes are Oldfashioned Style and Sweet Candy Dance, most recently second and third in the Tempted Stakes (G3) Nov. 3 at Aqueduct; and multiple stakes winner Limited View, who comes in on a three-race win streak.

The $100,000 Thirty Eight Go Go Stakes, for fillies and mares going one mile, features multiple graded-placed Power of Snunner, winner of the Plum Pretty Stakes at Parx Oct. 7, and Tin Type Gal, who is looking to rebound from a five-race skid.

Multiple stakes winners Flash McCaul, John Jones, Sonny Inspired, and Talk Show Man head the field of 11 in the one-mile $75,000 Jennings Stakes, while the six-furlong $75,000 Politely Stakes' field of nine includes 2016 Maryland Million Lassie Stakes winner Item and multiple stakes winner My Magician.

Entries: Heft S.

Laurel Park, Saturday, December 30, 2017, Race 4

  • STK
  • 7f
  • Dirt
  • $100,000
  • 2 yo
  • 1:30 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
1Blue Ridge Scout (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateSteve D. Hamilton120Ollie L. Figgins, III-
2Smooth B (PA)Frankie Pennington120Robert E. Reid, Jr.-
3Devine Entry (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateHoracio Karamanos120Linda Rice-
4Blame It On Honey (KY)Jevian Toledo120Anthony Farrior-
5Diamond King (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateFrankie Pennington120Robert E. Reid, Jr.-
6El Corazon (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateDana G. Whitney120Kelly Rubley-
7A Different Style (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJohn Bisono120John C. Servis-
8Big Bella Brown (LA)J. D. Acosta120Cathal A. Lynch-
9Whirlin Curlin (MD)Jevian Toledo120Gary Capuano-
10Tattooed (MD)Angel Cruz115Timothy L. Keefe-

Entries: Politely S.

Laurel Park, Saturday, December 30, 2017, Race 5

  • STK
  • 6f
  • Dirt
  • $75,000
  • 3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 2:00 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
1Rockin Jojo (PA)UNKNOWN118Jamie Ness-
2Bioterp (MD)Jevian Toledo118Dale Capuano-
3My Magician (MD)Jomar Torres120Claudio A. Gonzalez-
4She Rolls (MD)Edgar S. Prado118John J. Hartsell, Jr.-
5Item (PA)Dana G. Whitney117Rodrigo Madrigal, Sr.-
6Renaissance Rosie (MD)Julian Pimentel118Kevin S. Patterson-
7Lucky in Malibu (MD)UNKNOWN117Gary Capuano-
8Moon Virginia (MD)Sheldon Russell118Hamilton A. Smith-
9Up Hill Battle (VA)Miguel Angel Rodriguez118Hugh I. McMahon-

Entries: Jennings S.

Laurel Park, Saturday, December 30, 2017, Race 6

  • STK
  • 1m
  • Dirt
  • $75,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 2:30 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
1Flash McCaul (MD)Feargal Lynch118Michael J. Trombetta-
2Noteworthy Peach (MD)Jevian Toledo118Gary Capuano-
3Clubman (MD)Sheldon Russell117Jonathan Maldonado-
4Talk Show Man (MD)Horacio Karamanos118Hamilton A. Smith-
5Bridget's Big Luvy (MD)Elvis Trujillo118Michael V. Pino-
6Rockinn On Bye (MD)Taylor M. Hole118Stephen M. Casey-
7Sonny Inspired (MD)Carlos Quinones118Phil Schoenthal-
8Southside Warrior (MD)Keeneland Sales GraduateJulian Pimentel118Michael J. Trombetta-
9Final Prospect (MD)UNKNOWN118Gary Capuano-
10Kaitain (MD)Sheldon Russell118Jonathan Maldonado-
11John Jones (MD)Edgar S. Prado118Lacey Gaudet-

Entries: Gin Talking S.

Laurel Park, Saturday, December 30, 2017, Race 7

  • STK
  • 7f
  • Dirt
  • $100,000
  • 2 yo Fillies
  • 3:00 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
1Limited View (MD)Edgar S. Prado119John E. Salzman, Jr.-
2Vertrazzo (KY)Dana G. Whitney119William D. Cowans-
3Last True Love (KY)Julio A. Hernandez119Flint W. Stites-
4Sweet Candy Dance (FL)Keeneland Sales GraduateJomar Garcia119Alfredo Velazquez-
5Wall of Compassion (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateElvis Trujillo119Rudy R. Rodriguez-
6Oldfashioned Style (FL)John Bisono119Gary C. Contessa-
7Gibby (KY)Frankie Pennington119Scott A. Lake-
8Mihrab (KY)Jevian Toledo119H. Graham Motion-
9Enrage (KY)Sheldon Russell119Ben Colebrook-
10Frigid Sister (KY)Inoel Beato119Flint W. Stites-
11Live Large (FL)J. D. Acosta119H. Graham Motion-
12Bootsy's Hadenough (KY)UNKNOWN119Kellyn Gorder-
13Strategic Dreams (FL)Feargal Lynch119Rudy R. Rodriguez-

Entries: Thirty Eight Go Go S.

Laurel Park, Saturday, December 30, 2017, Race 8

  • STK
  • 1m
  • Dirt
  • $100,000
  • 3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 3:30 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
1Indian Paint (KY)Carol Cedeno118Kelly Rubley-
2Power of Snunner (PA)Dana G. Whitney124Timothy C. Kreiser-
3Tiz Rude (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateHoracio Karamanos117John C. Servis-
4Bishop's Pond (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateRosario Montanez118Jason Servis-
5Crimson Frost (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateHoracio Karamanos117Linda Rice-
6Winter (KY)Frankie Pennington118Cathal A. Lynch-
7Julerette (KY)Elvis Trujillo118Ben Colebrook-
8Line of Best Fit (ON)Kevin Gomez118Claudio A. Gonzalez-
9Chic Thrill (ON)Feargal Lynch118H. Graham Motion-
10Miss Inclusive (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJorge A. Vargas, Jr.118John C. Servis-
11Trace of Grace (PA)Julio A. Hernandez118T. Bernard Houghton-
12Going for Broke (KY)Sheldon Russell118Chad C. Brown-
13Tin Type Gal (KY)Jevian Toledo118H. Graham Motion-

Entries: Dave's Friend S.

Laurel Park, Saturday, December 30, 2017, Race 9

  • STK
  • 6f
  • Dirt
  • $100,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 4:00 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
1Recruiting Ready (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateHoracio Karamanos123Horacio DePaz-
2El Areeb (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJorge A. Vargas, Jr.123Cathal A. Lynch-
3Fellowship (FL)Steve D. Hamilton118Kenneth Decker-
4Do Share (KY)Jevian Toledo120Linda Rice-
5Favorite Tale (PA)Frankie Pennington118Guadalupe Preciado-
6Eighty Three (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateSheldon Russell118David Jacobson-
7Struth (MD)Jorge A. Vargas, Jr.118Kieron Magee-
8Awesome Banner (FL)J. D. Acosta118Kenneth Decker-
9Never Gone South (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateRosario Montanez118Cathal A. Lynch-
10Schivarelli (FL)Feargal Lynch118Thomas Morley-
11Ready for Rye (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateEdgar S. Prado120Thomas Albertrani-
12It's the Journey (MD)Julian Pimentel118Michael J. Trombetta-
13Afleet Willy (KY)Jomar Torres122Claudio A. Gonzalez-
14Irish Colonel (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJohn Bisono118Cathal A. Lynch-