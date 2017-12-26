Bowies Hero Makes Grade in Mathis Brothers Mile

In the final race of his 3-year-old season, Bowies Hero nailed down the first graded stakes win of his career in the $200,000 Mathis Brothers Mile Stakes (G2T) Dec. 26 at Santa Anita Park.

In early stretch, front-running Kroy opened a two-length advantage as Bowies Hero moved into second after tracking in third or fourth early under a ground-saving trip by Kent Desormeaux. In deep stretch, Agave Racing Stable's Bowies Hero moved to the frontrunner's outside and lengthened his stride to catch Kroy late and earn a half-length victory.

Bowies Hero, b, 3/c

Artie Schiller — Remembered, by Sky Mesa Owner: Agave Racing Stable

Breeder: Pope McLean, Pope McLean Jr. & Marc McLean (KY)

Trainer: Philip D'Amato

Jockey: Kent J. Desormeaux

Information provided by Equibase at time of entry. Pedigree Notes

Artie Schiller stands at WinStar Farm LLC for $10,000 (2018). Sale History

FTMMAY2016 • $32,000 • Consignor: Sweet Briar Sales, agent • Buyer: ELA Racing Stable.

KEESEP2015 • $17,000 • Consignor: Pope McLean, agent • Buyer: RJG Racing Management.

KEENOV2014 • ($16,000 RNA) • Consignor: Pope McLean, agent.

A three-time stakes winner in Southern California coming into the race for trainer Phil D'Amato, Bowies Hero bounced back from a fifth-place finish in the Hollywood Derby (G1T) Nov. 25 on the Del Mar turf. The son of Artie Schiller completed Tuesday's one-mile race for 3-year-olds in 1:33.46 on firm turf.

Bowies Hero returned $8.80, $5, and $3.20 across the board, while Midwest Thoroughbreds' Kroy, who earned his first graded stakes placing, paid $7.60 to place and $4.60 to show. Race favorite Big Score, who finished third in the Hollywood Derby, again finished third and returned $2.40 to show.

"Phil D'Amato did a great job in getting him ready. I don't deserve the credit, he does," Desormeaux said. "This horse had fire in his eyes. He refused to lose. At the sixteenth pole, I didn't think we had a chance, but he saw that tail in front of him and he mowed him down."

While Desormeaux credited the trainer and horse, D'Amato noted inside Desormeaux's position early.

"I loved what Kent was doing. He was saving ground and sitting in behind a couple other horses," D'Amato said. "He bided his time and rode him very confidently and was able to push by that horse (pacesetter, Kroy). I'm very proud of this horse ... very proud of the way he finished up the year."

Bred in Kentucky by Pope McLean, Pope McLean Jr., and Marc McLean, Bowies Hero is the first starter out of unraced Sky Mesa mare Remembered, who is a half sister to grade 2 winner Mint Lane and to grade 1-placed Sister Girl Blues.