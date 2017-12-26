Handle, Purses, Field Size Up at Remington Park

Remington Park reported increases in handle, average field size, and purses during its 2017 Thoroughbred season that concluded Dec. 17. The meet's closing day, known as Springboard Mile Day, was the second-largest betting day in the Oklahoma City racetrack's history.

The all-sources pari-mutuel handle on Remington Park racing during Springboard Mile Day was $2,775,655. The record was set Feb. 24, 1990, when $2,808,243 was wagered on the track's races. The Remington Springboard Mile Stakes was added to the "Road to the Kentucky Derby" qualifiers schedule, so the winner, Greyvitos, earned 10 points toward eligibility for the 2018 Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve (G1).

The 67-day meeting reported a total handle of $66,844,252, up 16.6% over the 2016 total of $57,332,509. The increase was boosted by export handle on Remington Park of $63,188,252, up 18.2% from last year when the export betting was $53,466,844. Remington Park's on-track handle of $3,454,413 slid 4.4% from a year ago when it was $3,613,712.

Remington Park purses grew in 2017 to $16,144,945 for an average of $240,969 per day. Purses were up 1.8% over the $15,855,080 distributed a year ago. A total of 5,410 horses took part in the 604 races at Remington Park this season, for an average field size of 8.96, up from the average of 8.4 in 2016.

Remington Park conducted one less race in 2017, running 604 events, compared to 605 in 2016. Both seasons had 67 race dates.