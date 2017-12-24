Kitasan Black Goes Out a Winner in Arima Kinen

In the final start of his stellar career, Kitasan Black led from the first strides, was in control all the way, and won the Arima Kinen (G1) by a comfortable 1 1/2 lengths Dec. 24 to the delight of a roaring Nakayama Racecourse crowd of more than 100,000.

Fans vote which horses they want to see run in the Arima Kinen and, this year, they overwhelmingly backed Kitasan Black. The support continued with a roar, as the field was sent on its way in the 2,500-meter race, swelled again as their hero passed the stands for the first time, and finished in a frenzy as Kitasan Black drove home first.

The 5-year-old son of Black Tide, a grandson of Sunday Silence, scored his seventh grade 1 win, tying several of the best horses in Japanese racing history. He pushed his career earnings to Y1,876,843,000 ($16,572,523).

Winning the Arima Kinen for the first time after finishing third and second in the two previous years, Kitasan Black also avenged a third-place finish in his last start, the Japan Cup (G1) at Tokyo Racecourse. In that race, Cheval Grand ran by him in deep stretch to win as Kitasan Black faded to finish third. Cheval Grand was a late-running third in the Arima Kinen, just a nose behind Queens Ring (JPN).

Trainer Hisashi Shimizu said he gave Kitasan Black a stiff workout after his Japan Cup loss and jockey Yutaka Take rode him with confidence. With an alert break from the gate 2, Kitasan Black was immediately in front, never felt significant pressure, and had the race well in hand as he hit the stretch for the final time. He was home in 2:33.6 over firm turf.

"He ran a great race," Take said. "I just concentrated on letting him run his race, so there'd be no regrets. I was going to decide on the pace depending on his start, but he broke really well, so I let him take the front without hesitation."

Kitasan Black, bred by Yanagawa Bokujo and owned by Ono Shoji, has been retired to stand at Shadai Stallion Station beginning next season. Queens Ring, a 5-year-old daughter of Manhattan Café who was bred at Shadai, is also headed for retirement.