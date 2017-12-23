Do Share Surges to Gravesend Score

Racing back in just a little over a week since his win in an optional-claiming allowance race, Do Share rallied from fifth to take the Dec. 23 $100,000 Gravesend Stakes by a half-length over Life in Shambles at Aqueduct Racetrack.

"I ran him back on short rest because I know he likes a little moisture in the track," winning trainer Linda Rice said of the 4-year-old gelding whose win Dec. 14 off a five-month layoff was by a neck.

"I saw the weather forecast and I thought he'd like it. When I ran him last time, he was a little short but he's a nice horse and I thought he deserved an opportunity here. I put him away the summer for several reasons. For one, he had gone through all of his conditions, but he was in need of a break, so I gave him a rest. It was a real quick turnaround this time, but I thought he was up to it."

In the six-furlong test, Chief Lion took the early lead with Green Gratto in second and favored Threefiveindia in third. Chief Lion took the field of seven through fractions of :22.03 and :45.01 for a half-mile. Do Share raced near the rail in fifth.

Chief Lion led the field into the stretch, but Life in Shambles gained a narrow advantage mid-stretch as Do Share, who was asked by Junior Alvarado near the five-sixteenth pole, angled out six-wide to chase the leaders. Life in Shambles was all out to the wire with Threefiveindia close behind, but both were run down as soon as Do Share switched to the correct lead and surged to hit the wire first. The final time was 1:10.77 over the sloppy, sealed track.

"He was running fine, but as soon as I passed the half-mile pole he started acting like he didn't want to be on the inside," Alvarado said. "Linda (Rice) said that you can save ground but make sure when you make the move you are outside. I thought it was a little early to move outside but at the three-eighths pole I took him outside to see what I have because he was not giving me anything. As soon as I put him in the four-five path he start picking it up, and I was just working with him, then he was running hard but he was on the wrong lead, but he was still coming.

"Then past the eighth pole I was like I have to try and make him switch leads to make sure I get the job done, and as soon as he switched leads he gave me that little extra and we got there right on time."

Life in Shambles finished a neck over Threefiveindia for second. Great Stuff was a head back in fourth. Green Gratto, The Truth or Else, and Chief Lion completed the order of finish.

The winner returned $10.80, $4.30, and $3.

Bred by Colts Neck Stables in Kentucky, Do Share is out of the grade 2-placed Yes It's True mare You Asked. The gelding, who is owned by the estate of Antonino Miuccio, now has a record of 8-3-3 from 18 starts, with earnings of $391,204.