Leap of Faith Pays Off for Jockey Aubrie Green

Jockey Aubrie Green took a leap of faith when she decided to ride full-time at the Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots for the winter and it has proven to be a good decision as the native of Boise, Idaho has been competitive on the circuit.

"It's been really good so far," said Green, 30, who took off the remainder of her mounts after being unseated when her mount clipped heels during the first race on the Dec. 23 card. "I was pretty nervous here because the jockey colony is so strong and I was worried about that, but I think that I've settled in with them pretty well. I've been fairly competitive and have just been working my butt off trying to learn from all these great riders."

Green started off riding Quarter Horses on the fair circuits of her home state before getting on Thoroughbreds at Wyoming Downs, where she rode her first winner in August of 2015. From there, she moved on to Delta Downs where she found little success but turned things around when riding at Turf Paradise in Phoenix, Ariz. Green had better luck when going to Harrah's Louisiana Downs earlier this year and had the opportunity to return to Delta Downs this winter but decided to give the Fair Grounds a shot.

"I was riding a few races at Delta Downs here and there so I was driving back and forth until the meet started," Green said. "I was at Louisiana Downs earlier this year so I had a little bit of business that was half coming here and half going to Delta, and I just really wanted to learn more so I figured that the better riders are here and I would learn a little more from them.

"It's kind of surreal," Green added. "It's a little scary because these guys are tough, they're strong, and they've been riding for a long time and some of the biggest named riders are here this winter and so it's been scary but at the same time it's been really empowering because I've been able to compete and I'm winning races and I'm building new business and it's been a great learning experience."

Since deciding to ride full-time at the New Orleans oval, Green has been aboard seven winners and has finished in the money at 42%. Perhaps the highlight of Green's meet so far has been scoring her 100th career victory, which came Dec. 20 aboard Pocket of Candy.

"Honestly I didn't even realize that it was my hundredth win until I came into the jock's room and Chantal Sutherland congratulated me," Green said. "It was pretty exciting, it was really cool."

Before becoming a jockey, Green was a full-time mother to her three children—Eli, 9; Austin, 8; and Allie, 7—who have been a good form of support.

"They love getting in a win picture," Green said. "My daughter really likes the horses. She got on the Equicizer the other day and was pretending to be jockey, it was really cute."