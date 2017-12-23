English Soul, Cause We Are Loyal Head East View Stakes

A talented field of nine New York-bred juvenile fillies will each look to end the year with a stakes victory in the $100,000 East View Stakes Dec. 28 at Aqueduct Racetrack.

Entering for Zilla Racing Stables and trainer Ray Handal is English Soul. The daughter of English Channel made her debut Aug. 28 at Saratoga Race Course going five and a half furlongs on the turf, where she quickly grabbed the lead from a field of 10 before being caught late at the wire to finish second by a neck.

English Soul broke her maiden in her second start by 14 1/4 lengths in an Oct. 9 race initially intended for the turf but moved to a sloppy main track at Belmont Park. She ran sixth in the Chelsey Flower Stakes on turf at Aqueduct Nov. 9 before capturing an optional-claiming race moved off the turf over a sloppy main track at Aqueduct Nov. 22 by seven lengths going one mile.

The 3-1 morning-line favorite, English Soul will leave from post 6 with Manny Franco aboard.

Trainer Mark Hennig has entered Cause We Are Loyal for Reddam Racing. A daughter of Creative Cause , she has two wins from five career starts. Starting her career with trainer Doug O'Neill, the filly broke her maiden in her second career start July 15 at Los Alamitos Race Course. She shipped East to New York and won the Seeking the Ante Stakes at Saratoga Aug. 25. Following a fifth-place finish in the Maid of the Mist Stakes at Belmont Oct. 21, she was transferred to Hennig. Last out, she ran fourth in the Key Cents Stakes at Aqueduct Nov. 24.

The third choice on the morning line at odds of 4-1 and the only stakes winner in the field, Cause We Are Loyal will leave from post 5 with Junior Alvarado in the irons.

Cryinthemoonlight is set to make her third career start and first start since breaking her maiden Dec. 6 by 3 1/4 lengths at Aqueduct for owner Albert Fried Jr. and trainer Charlton Baker.

A daughter of Street Cry, Cryinthemoonlight made her first start Nov. 18 at Aqueduct in which she drew post 13 from a field of 14 and raced four-wide most of the way to finish eighth going six furlongs on the dirt. She will reunite with winning rider Dylan Davis in the East View.

Drawing the rail, Cryinthemoonlight is the second choice on the morning line at 7-2.

Rounding out the field is Purely Lucky for owners Michael and Jules Iavarone and trainer Brad Cox; Rachel's Blue Moon for trainer Jimmy Jerkens and Chester and Mary Broman; Miss Mystique for Treadway Racing Stable and trainer Leah Gyarmati; Southern Gal for trainer Mark Casse and owner John Oxley; Salty Smile for trainer Rudy Rodriguez and Gabrielle Farm; and Miss Jen for trainer Jimmy Ryerson and owner Anthony Perri.