Grade 1-Placed Valadorna Favored in Tiffany Lass

Stonestreet Stables' Valadorna is slated as the 5-2 morning-line favorite for the $50,000 Tiffany Lass Stakes, a one mile and 70 yard event at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots Dec. 26, which drew 10 other fillies and mares.

Trained by Mark Casse, the 3-year-old daughter of Curlin has not finished off the board in seven lifetime starts, and enters the race off a decisive 5 3/4-length allowance victory over the New Orleans oval, where she defeated fellow Tiffany Lass entrant Song of Spring.

Valadorna finished behind Champagne Room in the 14 Hands Winery Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1) as a 2-year-old, and began her 2017 campaign at Fair Grounds, winning her 3-year-old debut as the 1-9 favorite against allowance company. In her next start, she was third beaten 3 1/2 lengths behind Farrell in the Rachel Alexandra Stakes (G2) Feb. 25.

She was pointed to the Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1) at Churchill Downs, but those plans were scrapped when she emerged from an April workout with an injured left hind leg. Valadorna did not race again until November, when she finished second behind another Tiffany Lass entrant Mannerly, who will bear the same gold and burgundy colors of Stonestreet Stables from the rail.

Valadorna will break from post 6 under Brian Hernandez, Jr.

"We're very happy with her," said Casse's assistant David Carroll. "She's been great coming back ever since her allowance at Churchill where she finished second to Mannerly, and that was a good race. She came back (Dec. 8) and won another allowance race (at the Fair Grounds) convincingly. This race might be a tad quick, but the (grade 3 Houston) Ladies Classic (at Sam Houston Jan. 28) is on our radar and it's five weeks from this race so if, for whatever reason she doesn't run her A-game, we have five weeks to prepare for that race. Having said that, she looks great and has been acting great so we're hoping for another big race out of her."

Casse will also be represented by JSM Equine's Alotta Skirt, who recently transferred to the Casse barn from former conditioner Eddie Kenneally. The 4-year-old daughter of Candy Ride will be making her first start since a May 2 allowance race at Churchill, where she was fifth. Leaving post 8, jockey Jose Valdivia, Jr. has the mount.

Best of Times Racing's Promise of Spring will be making her stakes debut for trainer Steve Margolis. The daughter of Drosselmeyer will attempt her third straight win.

"There weren't a lot of options out there and she'll have to step it up a little bit, but she's coming in off her best race," Margolis said.