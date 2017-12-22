Gulfstream Announces Owners' Appreciation Week

Gulfstream Park announced Dec. 22 that Dec. 26-31 will be Owners' Appreciation Week, with purse increases from $7,500 to $10,000.

Purse increases during Owners' Appreciation Week come on top of the 10% purse increase announced for December at the beginning of the Championship Meet.

Maiden special weight and allowance races will be increased $10,000 during the week while claiming races will be increased $7,500. The increases go into effect when eight or more horses leave the paddock.

"We have had a very good December and we want to thank our owners and trainers for their participation in making Gulfstream Park a successful year-round program," said P.J. Campo, Vice President of Racing for Gulfstream and The Stronach Group.