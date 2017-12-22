Grade 1 Winner Hootenanny Retired to Buck Pond Farm

Grade 1 winner Hootenanny has been retired and will stand the 2018 breeding season at Douglas Arnold's Buck Pond Farm in Versailles, Ky. A stud fee has yet to be announced.

Trained by Wesley Ward for the partnership of Michael Tabor, Susan Magnier, and Derrick Smith, Hootenanny won five of his 16 starts, with his most notable victory coming in the 2014 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf (G1T) at Santa Anita Park. That triumph capped a stellar 2-year-old campaign, in which the son of Quality Road also traveled to Royal Ascot to capture the Windsor Castle Stakes prior to a runner-up finish in the Darley Prix Morny (G1) at Deauville that summer.

Those efforts made Hootenanny an Eclipse Award finalist for champion 2-year-old male that season, an honor that went to eventual Triple Crown winner American Pharoah .

A winner at ages 2, 3, and 4, Hootenanny retired with earnings of $876,698.

"Hootenanny was a brilliant racehorse, and he is a brilliant individual. When breeders see him, they will love him," Arnold said. "We are very excited to have a horse with his ability and pedigree at Buck Pond."

Hootenanny is out of the Hennessy mare More Hennessy—a half sister to 2009 Prioress Stakes (G1) winner Cat Moves—from the family of grade 1 winners Ascend and Dance Teacher.