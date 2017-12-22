CHRB Identifies Horses Dead From San Luis Rey Fire

The California Horse Racing Board Dec. 22 released a list of horses "that have been either positively identified or reported as missing and presumed to be among those that perished" in the devastating fire that hit San Luis Rey Training Center Dec. 7.

Three horses who died in the fire remain "unknown," according to the CHRB. Thirty-seven Thoroughbred racehorses, four yearling Thoroughbreds, and two ponies are listed among the dead (the paint pony of injured outrider Les Baker is not listed below, because its name is not known).

Here is the full list, organized by trainer:

Herman Ackerson: Handsome Beau

Martine Bellocq: Royal Kuna, Wild Bill Hickory

Phil D'Amato: Oddsmaker, Riri

Dan Dunham: Packin Heat, Sir Charmalot

Scott Hansen: Monster Man, Oughttobeking, Puig, Stormin Norman, Aussie Rock Star (IRE), Baby Bruin, Chrysaor, Dodgertown, Fregosi, He's a Pleasure, Malibu Vixen, Mr. Hockey, Rocknrollallnight, Sunset Grill, Potent, Cat Dreamer (pony)

Joe Herrick: Call Me First, Everlovin Woman, Only One Love, Ourroseofthenile, Ral Rue, Sarah Sunshine

Juan C. Lopez: Fast Freddie, yearling colt (Slew's Tiznow -Chalula One)

Peter Miller: Amalfi Drive, California Diamond, Doc Raj, Lizmeister, Los Borrachos

Kimberly Schaffer-Marrs: Shortstormcoming

Cliff Sise: Candy Twist, Scat Home Lady, yearling colt (City Zip-Sweet Thoughts), yearling colt (Quality Road -Cool Flame), yearling filly (Into Mischief -Warm Hugs)