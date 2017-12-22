Thoroughbred Makeover Applications Tracking Ahead

Almost midway through the application period for the 2018 Thoroughbred Makeover, which opened Dec. 1, applications are tracking ahead with 347 applications entered compared with 330 at this time a year ago. A little more than one-third of applicants are returning competitors, meaning they were also accepted to compete in a prior Makeover. Twelve applicants have alread competed in all three Makeovers held at the Kentucky Horse Park. Forty-seven trainers have applied to compete with two horses.

Applicants represent 39 states and two Canadian provinces (including our first-ever application from Saskatchewan). As has been seen in the past, eventing is the most popular primary discipline with the trainers, followed by show hunters and show jumping.

In 2017, applications were accepted on a rolling basis, and by the end of the application period 578 trainers had been accepted. Due to the uncertain nature of training green horses, however, many of the accepted trainers drop out before the competition; about 300 actually made it to Kentucky to compete.

This year, applications will be accepted through Jan. 15, will then be evaluated ,and acceptances will be announced Feb. 1.

The Thoroughbred Makeover is a $100,000 competition created to showcase the trainability and talent of off-track Thoroughbreds, and to inspire trainers to secure the futures of these animals through training. In addition to benefiting the horses, the Makeover is intended to help trainers establish themselves professionally or as amateurs in their respective disciplines.

See the 2018 Thoroughbred Makeover website for more information.