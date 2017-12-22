Big Score wins the 2017 Transylvania

Keeneland/Coady Photography

Big Score Seeks More Graded Glory in Mathis Brothers

Son of Mr. Big won Transylvania Stakes earlier in the year.

Graded stakes winner Big Score aims to close out his 2017 season on a high note when he heads a field of eight entered for the $200,000 Mathis Brothers Mile Stakes (G2T) at Santa Anita Park Dec. 26.

Big Score became the first graded winner for his sire Mr. Big  this past April when he captured the Transylvania Stakes Presented by Keeneland Select (G3T) by a half-length over Holiday Stone. The George Krikorian homebred has been ultra consistent since, hitting the board in five of his six subsequent starts, including a third-place finish last time out in the Hollywood Derby (G1T) at Del Mar Nov. 25.

Trained by Tim Yakteen, Big Score also finished second in the Twilight Derby (G2T) over the Santa Anita course in October and has three wins from 11 career starts with $512,300 in earnings.

Doug O'Neill-trainee B Squared won the California Flag Handicap at Santa Anita Oct. 21 and is returning to the turf after finishing ninth in the six-furlong TwinSpires Breeders' Cup Sprint (G1) at Del Mar Nov. 4. The son of Square Eddie  had success over eight furlongs in the past, taking the Silky Sullivan Stakes at Golden Gate Fields this past April.

Bowies Hero won the one-mile Singletary Stakes at Santa Anita May 6 and has been knocking on the door of graded stakes success, finishing third in both the Del Mar Derby (G2T) and Twilight Derby (G2T).

Entries: Mathis Brothers Mile S. (G2T)

Santa Anita Park, Tuesday, December 26, 2017, Race 6

  • Grade IIT
  • 1m
  • Turf
  • $200,000
  • 3 yo
  • 2:40 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Kroy (FL)Javier Castellano120Armando De la cerda6/1
22B Squared (CA)Mario Gutierrez122Doug F. O'Neill5/1
33Colonist (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateCorey S. Nakatani120Jerry Hollendorfer4/1
44Harbour Master (GB)Victor Espinoza120James M. Cassidy8/1
55Bowies Hero (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateKent J. Desormeaux122Philip D'Amato7/2
66Holiday Stone (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateRafael Bejarano120George Weaver8/1
77Hootie (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateDrayden Van Dyke120Michael W. McCarthy15/1
88Big Score (KY)Flavien Prat122Tim Yakteen5/2