Sequel Stallions New York Sets 2018 Fees

Three New York leading sires will stand for $7,500 in 2018 at Becky Thomas' Sequel Stallions New York.

Topping the roster are Freud , the full brother to Giant's Causeway and New York's leading sire by earnings, turf, and Average Earnings Index; Mission Impazible , a grade 2-winning son of Unbridled's Song and New York's leading second-crop sire; and, Laoban , a son of Uncle Mo and New York's most popular sire of 2017 with a state-leading book of 122 mares.

Also at Sequel Stallions is Darley's Alpha , a multiple grade 1-winning son of Bernardini , who is standing for $5,000.

Stephanoatsee , an A.P. Indy half brother to multiple grade 1 winner Shackleford , whose top wins include the Preakness Stakes (G1), will stand privately for Leonard Riggio's My Meadowview.

New for 2018 is multiple stakes winner Union Jackson , who will stand for $5,000. The son of two-time Horse of the Year Curlin is out of Hot Dixie Chick, a grade 1 winner and half sister to 2017 Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1) winner Always Dreaming.

All fees are live foal, stands and nurses. Multiple mare discounts are available as well as incentives for repeat breeders. The stallions will be available for inspection noon to 4 p.m. at the annual Stallion Showcase Jan. 20 at Sequel Stallions New York near Hudson.