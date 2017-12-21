TCA to Honor Dan Rosenberg and CTA

Thoroughbred Charities of America will honor Dan Rosenberg with the Allaire du Pont Leadership Award and Caribbean Thoroughbred Aftercare with the Ellen and Herb Moelis Industry Service Award at the 28th annual Stallion Season Auction & Celebration, presented by LNJ Foxwoods Jan. 7 at the Keeneland Entertainment Center in Lexington, Ky.

"Dan has been a driving force in TCA's success over the years," said Mike McMahon president of TCA. "He has been involved with TCA since its infancy and continues to lend his guidance, time, and leadership in support of our mission. There aren't enough awards to thank Dan for all he has done for TCA. We are equally pleased to honor Caribbean Thoroughbred Aftercare for their heroic efforts in leading the charge after the devastating hurricanes in the Caribbean."

The Allaire du Pont Leadership Award, named for one of TCA's founders, is presented annually to an organization or individual whose philanthropic endeavors are consistent with TCA's mission. Past award winners include Barbara Banke, Bourbon Lane Stable, Graham and Anita Motion, Frank Stronach, Fasig-Tipton, Darley, Todd Pletcher, Roy and Gretchen Jackson, Bill Casner, and John and Debby Oxley.

Rosenberg, owner of Rosenberg Thoroughbred Consulting, became involved with TCA shortly after its founding in 1990. In serving as a board member, officer, member of numerous committees, and TCA's president from 2010-16, Rosenberg is deeply committed to the mission of TCA and his strong belief to "always do what's right for the horse" has been a guiding principle throughout his career. Rosenberg's support of TCA in the form of time, talent, and resources over the years exemplifies the nature of the Allaire du Pont Leadership Award.

The Ellen and Herb Moelis Industry Service Award is presented annually to an organization that works to uphold TCA's mission. Past award winners include Backstretch Employee Service Team, The Jockey Club's Thoroughbred Incentive Program, CANTER USA, Retired Racehorse Project, Belmont Child Care Association, Old Friends, Kentucky Equine Humane Center, Mid-Atlantic Horse Rescue, New Vocations, and Tranquility Farms.

Incorporated in 2016, but in operation for more than a decade, Caribbean Thoroughbred Aftercare works to facilitate the rehoming of retiring Thoroughbreds from the islands of Puerto Rico, St. Croix, and St. Thomas, with many returning to the U.S. mainland. Last September, CTA faced unprecedented challenges when Hurricane Irma and Maria ravaged the Caribbean. Thousands of Thoroughbreds were in the path of the hurricanes on the islands of St. Croix, St. Thomas, and Puerto Rico. CTA not only provided direct care to horses affected by the hurricanes but also mobilized a team of organizations to assist in the relief efforts.

The Select Stallion Season Auction and Celebration will feature six seasons including Arrogate , Battle of Midway , Dialed In , Malibu Moon , Medaglia d'Oro , and Orb . Bidders or their authorized agents may bid on select seasons by attending the live auction in-person or they may bid on the select seasons during the online phase with the highest bidders earning the right to bid by phone during the live auction.

In addition to the seasons, non-season lots such as a Triple Crown ticket package, a John Deere TS Gator, a Larry Collmus race caller experience, a meet and greet with Rachel Alexandra followed by a cocktail party at Stonestreet Farms, and equine air transportation via a H.E. Tex Sutton flight will be offered. All non-season items will also be available for online bidding.

TCA Stallion Season Auction sponsors include LNJ Foxwoods, Rosenberg Thoroughbred Consulting, PBI Bank, McMahon Thoroughbreds of Saratoga, Hagyard Equine Medical Institute, Bourbon Lane Stable, Horseco, Fasig-Tipton, Keeneland, TDN, TOBA, BloodHorse, The Horse Media Group, Tito's Handmade Vodka, and L.V. Harkness & Co. For further information regarding the 28th annual TCA Stallion Season Auction please visit www.tca.org or call (859) 276-4989.

