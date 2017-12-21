Jockey Club Fee to Supplement Aftercare Initiatives

The Jockey Club announced Dec. 21 that beginning with the 2018 breeding season it will charge $35 for each mare reported bred by a stallion on the annual Report of Mares Bred form. The fee will supplement industry support already provided by The Jockey Club for Thoroughbred aftercare initiatives, including the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance, Thoroughbred Charities of America, and Thoroughbred Incentive Program.

"The Jockey Club has examined its rate structure, and a fee for mares reported bred is consistent with fees required by other Thoroughbred breed registries worldwide," said James Gagliano, president and chief operating officer of The Jockey Club. "We are pleased to announce that proceeds of this fee will be used to support a host of aftercare initiatives."

The Jockey Club is dedicated to the improvement of Thoroughbred breeding and racing. Directly or through subsidiaries, the Jockey Club provides support and leadership on a wide range of important industry initiatives, and serves the information and technology needs of owners, breeders, media, fans, and farms.

"These funds will augment the great work already being done by the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance, which now accredits and grants funds to dozens of aftercare organizations each year," said John Phillips, owner of Darby Dan Farm in Lexington, Ky., president of TAA, and a member of the board of stewards of The Jockey Club.

"Thoroughbred Charities of America strives to help Thoroughbreds throughout their lives by providing grants to aftercare facilities, employee programs, therapy programs, and equine research," said Mike McMahon, president of TCA. "Thoroughbreds are my livelihood and it is my duty, and ours as an industry, to ensure they are cared for at every point of their careers, whether they are in training, in the breeding shed, or enjoying a second career or retirement."

"The Thoroughbred Incentive Program has done a tremendous job in furthering the careers of Thoroughbreds by giving owners and riders a goal to strive toward," said Dell Hancock, Thoroughbred owner and breeder and initiator of T.I.P. "We should all be proud to support initiatives such as T.I.P., TAA, TCA, and any program that betters the lives of Thoroughbreds."

In coordination with The Jockey Club of Canada, funds raised from Canadian customers of The Jockey Club will be directed to Canadian Thoroughbred aftercare organizations to supplement their efforts, and likewise, funds from Puerto Rico will be dedicated to support Thoroughbreds at recognized programs in that commonwealth.