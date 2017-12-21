The Jockey Club Registry Publishes Released Names

Today The Jockey Club published a list of more than 42,000 names released from active use. This list is sortable by letter and available on registry.jockeyclub.com and mobile.registry.jockeyclub.com to help customers with name selections for claiming and reserving names. A majority of the released names are from horses more than 10 years old that have not raced or been used for breeding during the preceding five years. Names selected from the list for re-use are subject to approval by The Jockey Club.

Name selections can be submitted to The Jockey Club from the registry website or can be submitted via iOS and Android mobile applications. The Naming Application is available for download free of charge and provides a fast and convenient way to reserve, change, or claim a name.

"The Jockey Club's Registry provides a variety of platforms through which owners and breeders can easily claim and reserve names," said Matt Iuliano, The Jockey Club's executive vice president and executive director. "For those who are unsure if a desired name is available or have yet to decide on a name, The Jockey Club's recently released names list and Online Names Book can help you search for a name and help you immediately identify names that are already in use."

The list of recently released names and the Online Names Book are updated daily as names are claimed.

Interactive RegistrationTM (IR) is the most efficient means to submit name applications to the registry. Name applications submitted through IR are preliminarily screened to eliminate direct matches with names unavailable for use. Owners who name their Thoroughbreds through IR receive their first choice approximately 75 percent of the time. More than 1.5 million IR transactions have been recorded since its launch in 1996.

The Jockey Club, founded in 1894 and dedicated to the improvement of Thoroughbred breeding and racing, is the breed registry for North American Thoroughbreds. In fulfillment of its mission, The Jockey Club, directly or through subsidiaries, provides support and leadership on a wide range of important industry initiatives, and it serves the information and technology needs of owners, breeders, media, fans and farms. It is the sole funding source for America's Best Racing, the broad-based fan development initiative for Thoroughbred racing. You can follow America's Best Racing at americasbestracing.net. Additional information is available at jockeyclub.com.

