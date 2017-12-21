Take Receives Longines, IFHA Award of Merit

Yutaka Take, one of the most successful jockeys of his time, accepted the Longines and IFHA International Award of Merit Dec. 21 in a ceremony held in Tokyo ahead of the running of the grade 1 Arima Kinen (The Grand Prix). Since its creation, the award honors distinguished personalities for their lifelong contributions to the world of horse racing.

“Yutaka Take has demonstrated his incredible skills not only in Japan but around the world, and his consistency at the top levels of racing is evident in the number of group 1 races he has won as well as participated in," said Louis Romanet, IFHA chairman. "Jockeys like Mr. Take are special ambassadors for our industry, and it’s with great esteem that we honor him with the 2017 Longines and IFHA International Award of Merit for his great contribution and influence on the sport of horse racing.”

A legend in Japan, Take made his riding debut in 1987 and currently holds seven all-time records in his native country. As of Dec. 18, the Japan Racing Association credits him with 3,941 wins, of which 322 came in graded stakes, while 74 have come in top-level races. Take has won at least one grade 1 race for 23 straight years and at least one graded stakes race for 31 consecutive years.