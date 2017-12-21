Saez Wins Six Races on Gulfstream Park Card

Jockey Luis Saez rode six winners on the 10-race program Dec. 20 at Gulfstream Park, continuing a blistering start for the 2017-2018 Championship Meet. Saez won on six of his eight mounts on the day.

The 25-year-old jockey, who captured the 2016-2017 title with 102 wins, currently sits atop the standings with 23 victories, nine more than Tyler Gaffalione.

"We keep working so hard every day. Thank God the trainers and the owners give me the opportunity to ride their horses," Saez said.

Saez got off to good start Wednesday, scoring aboard Adios Little Ed ($5.20) in the first race. He also visited the winner's circle aboard Life Time Citizen ($13.20) in the third, Classic Rock ($5) in the fourth, Benefactor ($4.40) in the sixth, Devilish Romance ($8.40) in the ninth, and Nonsuch ($7.60) in the 10th.

"It's amazing. I just came here like a normal day," Saez said. "When I see the horses run good and win, I feel so glad."

The record for most wins on a program is seven, shared by Jerry Bailey (1995) and Gaffalione (July 4). Saez won six races in a day twice at Calder Race Course in 2009 and 2012 and he won five races in a day at Belmont Park in 2013.