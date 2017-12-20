X Y Jet Set for Takeoff in Mr. Prospector

Multiple graded stakes winner X Y Jet is slated for a return to action from a 13-month layoff in the Dec. 23 $100,000 Mr. Prospector Stakes (G3) at Gulfstream Park, seeking to recapture the form that fueled a five-race winning streak that included a victory in the 2015 edition of the six-furlong stakes.

"I just hope he's the same horse he was two years ago, because that run he had was pretty neat," trainer Jorge Navarro said.

Owned by Rockingham Ranch and Gelfenstein Farm, X Y Jet has been sidelined since finishing third in the Frank J. DeFrancis Memorial Dash Stakes (G3) at Laurel Park in Nov. 2016, while recuperating from knee surgery.

"I've been waiting for him to come back. I believe this time we've given him the right time to heal from knee surgery," Navarro said. "He wants to do it. He's training good."

The 5-year-old gelded son of Kantharos has been prepared for his return with a series of seven workouts at Gulfstream Park West.

"This is the best I have ever seen X Y Jet train," Navarro said. "Horacio Karamanos worked him last time. He was amazed. He said, 'Jorge, he almost took me out of the saddle how fast he is.'"

Front-running X Y Jet won back-to-back optional claiming allowance races before capturing the 2015 Mr. Prospector by 9 1/4 lengths and the 2016 Sunshine Millions Sprint Stakes by 4 1/4 lengths. The gray gelding also went on to win the 2016 Gulfstream Park Sprint Stakes (G3) before his winning streak came to an end in a second-place finish in that year's $2 million Dubai Golden Shaheen Sponsored by Gulf News (G1).

Navarro also entered Fire Mission in the Mr. Prospector, which drew a field of 10. The 7-year-old gelding is riding a four-race winning streak, including a stakes-worthy optional claiming allowance at Gulfstream Park West last time out.

"To beat X Y Jet he's going to have to bring his 'A' Game. Like I said, 'I'm very excited about the way X Y Jet is training. I said to Fire Mission's owner, I said straight out, 'I believe X Y Jet will be a heavy favorite. We're sitting on a horse that's doing good right now. Let's take a shot. We have nothing to lose," said Navarro. "X Y Jet hasn't run in a year. He maybe isn't the same horse he was two years ago. We're taking a chance with Fire Mission."

Fire Mission has won his last four races from off the pace.

"That's one thing I told the owner: 'You don't have to worry that they'll be head to head," said Navarro, who awarded the return mount to Tyler Gaffalione.

First Growth, who has finished first in six of his last nine races, is entered to seek back-to-back stakes wins at Gulfstream Park in the Mr. Prospector. The 5-year-old gelding captured the $110,000 Claiming Crown Express Stakes by 3 1/2 lengths Dec. 2.

"We've been moving him up slowly. Every time this horse has run he's gotten better," said trainer Odin Londono Jr., who claimed the son of Candy Ride for $5,000 at Mahoning Valley in January for Michelle Winters. "After winning the stake last time, he's even better now."