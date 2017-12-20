O'Prado Again to Stand at Peaceful Valley Farms

Freshman sire O'Prado Again is going public. The 8-year-old son of El Prado—Leh She Run, by Pulpit, will stand during the 2018 season at Peaceful Valley Farms near Didsbury, Alberta, for Can$3,000 ($2,337).

The stallion had been standing privately at Ken and Maxine Anderson's Bar 17 Stable near Huxley, Alberta, since 2015. O'Prado Again entered stud at Darby Dan Farm near Lexington, but only stood for one season there before he was sold to the Andersons.

O'Prado Again has had seven starters so far from a limited first crop of 12 named foals and is represented by three winners through Dec. 19: Ghostly Who, out of Grand Lely Drive (Grand Slam); O'Prado's Prayer, out of Musical Prayer (Meadow Prayer); and Russian winner During My Stay, out of Enduring Pam (During). O'Prado's Prayer placed second in the non-black-type Patrick Wood Stakes at Hazel Park in his first start.

Bred in Kentucky by Highclere, O'Prado Again is a half brother to stakes-placed Canadian winner First Romance (Dynaformer) and to the unraced Soto daughter Whom Shall I Fear, who is the dam of multiple graded stakes winner Fear the Cowboy (Cowboy Cal). Fear the Cowboy most recently won the Harlan's Holiday Stakes (G3) Dec. 16 at Gulfstream Park.

Peaceful Valley Farms also stands Where's the Ring (Can$2,500), Alydeed (Can$2,500), and Omega Code (Can$2,000).

