Governor Outlines Plans for Arena at Belmont Park

Outlining a plan that the New York Racing Association believes has the potential to attract new fans to racing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo Dec. 20 announced a large, new development project on the Belmont Park grounds that will feature an 18,000-seat arena for the NHL's New York Islanders as its anchor.

"The Islanders are back where they belong," Cuomo said in announcing that the Islanders, along with two partnership groups, will spend $1 billion on a state-owned, 43-acre site at Belmont. The project will include an arena, serving as the Islanders' permanent home, and a year-round concert venue, along with a hotel with "extraordinary" views of the racetrack, and 535,000 square-feet of retail, entertainment, and dining space.

Unstated in the announcement is the long-term future of NYRA's Thoroughbred racetrack facilities. The governor’s economic development czar, Howard Zemsky, noted the opening of Belmont in 1905 and the final leg of the Triple Crown won there by Secretariat. But he revealed no plans for whether the administration might embrace a push by some to close nearby Aqueduct Racetrack and make Belmont into a year-round Thoroughbred track.

"Not at this time, no," Cuomo said later when asked if there are any plans to close Aqueduct and move all downstate Thoroughbred racing to Belmont.

"It's going to utilize this great asset that’s been underutilized for years," Cuomo said of vacant land at the track that has been used as overflow parking during the Belmont Stakes (G1). It sits adjacent to the track's grandstand and includes several parcels totaling 43 acres.

NYRA, which is planning its own renovation of Belmont Park to add luxury box seating and, pending state approval, lights for night racing, views the addition of the arena as an opportunity.

"NYRA looks forward to working with our new partners the New York Islanders to develop Belmont Park into one of the finest sports and entertainment destinations in the country," said NYRA president and CEO Chris Kay. "Together, we will realize the full potential of this historic property while creating thousands of jobs and driving significant economic impact for this region for decades to come. This will introduce people of all ages to the excitement and enjoyment of world-class Thoroughbred horse racing, resulting in new generations of fans and horseplayers for our great sport. We appreciate Governor Cuomo's vision and leadership and look forward to welcoming the New York Islanders to their new home at Belmont Park."

The bidding process for the current development project began in July by the state's Empire State Development, the main economic development agency. In the bidding documents, potential bidders were told they would have to be able to coordinate and work with the New York Racing Association, which has its own renovation work slated to begin in 2018.

Whatever the future plans for the racing in Queens and Nassau County might be, Belmont Park stands to benefit from the new development plans. Besides bringing fans next door for hockey games and concerts, the project envisions more than 3,100 permanent jobs and, importantly, expanding service through the Long Island Rail Road to Belmont Park.

"This development … represents an opportunity for tremendous economic growth," NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said at the announcement at Belmont Wednesday.

"It's more than just a home for the Islanders," he added.

Zemsky said the development deal also calls for new bike and walking paths between Belmont Park and the nearby Elmont neighborhoods. "For years its economic potential was untapped," he said of the track's grounds.

The bidding process included a requirement that any development include "uses that are complementary to the existing Belmont Park racetrack."

The winning bidding group includes the owners of the Islanders, owners of the New York Mets, and Madison Square Garden.

In a brief session with reporters after the event, as well as the formal announcement, Cuomo did not mention the project's impact on New York racetracks or a long-term vision for Belmont Park. In 2017 NYRA returned to private-sector control after several years of being run by Cuomo appointees during a state takeover period.

Officials said development work on the arena project is expected to begin next year and take a few years to complete.