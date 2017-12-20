Vote a First Step in Canterbury Commons Development

Shakopee City Council on Dec. 19 approved a Comprehensive Plan Amendment, an important first step in the approval process for Canterbury Commons, a multi-use redevelopment proposed for a portion of Canterbury Park's property.

The comprehensive plan amendment was primarily needed to allow for medium and high-density residential uses in the areas that are guided as entertainment.

Phase One of the redevelopment will feature a luxury multi-family residential complex led by local developer Doran Companies. It is anticipated that the initial phase also will include upscale townhomes, and an office park, as well as neighborhood retail. Construction on the first phase of the redevelopment could begin in the third quarter of 2018 depending on the remaining approval process.\

According to a Canterbury release, The CPA required super-majority approval by four of the five council members. Voting in favor were Mayor Bill Mars and Councilors Kathi Mocol, Jay Whiting, and Mike Luce. The lone dissenting vote was cast by Matt Lehman.

"This is a great day for Shakopee. Canterbury Commons is an exciting project that will build our tax base, provide new housing options, and add high-wage jobs to our community," Mars said in a Canterbury release. "I am very proud we were able to get this amendment passed so we can continue to work with Canterbury Park and Doran Companies as they move forward with their plans."

Future phase concepts of Canterbury Commons, which when complete is expected to attract $300 million to $400 million in private investments, include restaurants, hotels, an indoor/outdoor plaza with year-round entertainment, and specialty retail.

"With Canterbury Commons, we're creating an exciting new space to live, stay, work, and play," said Canterbury Park president Randy Sampson. "The comprehensive plan amendment is the first step in what will be a very transparent approval process for Canterbury Commons which will include additional public hearings and votes by the Planning Commission and Shakopee City Council on the specific details of our redevelopment plans. I look forward to working with the council to make Canterbury Commons an asset to our community."