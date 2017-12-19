Aine is Daddy Long Legs' First Winner

Freshman sire and group 2 winner Daddy Long Legs got his first winner Dec. 15 when his daughter Aine won the El Debut Potrancas at Club Hipico de Santiago.

A Chilean homebred racing for Felipe Sullivan's Haras Matriarca, Aine won at first asking by 3 3/4 lengths ahead of Aku Princess (Holy Roman Emperor). The Patricio Baeza trainee went a kilometer in :57.42.

Aine is the second foal and first winner out of Perdoname, a winning daughter of Stuka, who was bred in Chile by Haras Don Alberto. Perdoname is a half sister to grade 2-placed winner Secret Rock (Rock of Gibraltar) and six other winners.

Daddy Long Legs, an 8-year-old son of Scat Daddy, entered stud at Haras Cordillera for the 2014 season, then in 2016 stood in Florida at Strouds Lane Farm before returning to Chile for 2017. His sire, who died suddenly in 2015, was the leading sire in Chile from 2013-16. Scat Daddy sired multiple champions and Chilean Horses of the Year Il Campione (2015) and Solaria (2014).

Bred by Woodford Thoroughbreds in Kentucky, Daddy Long Legs was bought as yearling by Ashford Stud for $100,000 at the 2010 Fasig-Tipton Kentucky July sale. He won the Juddmonte Royal Lodge Stakes (G2) at Newmarket and the UAE Derby Sponsored by The Saeed & Mohammed Al Naboodah Group (G2), and retired with earnings of $1,348,231.

