Duke of Mischief Relocated to Indiana

Freshman sire Duke of Mischief will be relocated from Northwest Stud in Central Florida to the Equine Veterinary Hospital of Northern Indiana, near Wakarusa, where he'll stand for $2,000 for 2018.

The 11-year-old multiple graded stakes winner of nearly $2 million is now owned solely by his breeder, Marilyn McMaster, who bought out the partners with whom she raced the son of Graeme Hall.

Duke of Mischief did his best racing from 4 to 6, when he won four graded stakes, including the Oaklawn Handicap (G2), Charles Town Classic Stakes (G3), Philip H. Iselin Stakes (G3), and the Ft. Lauderdale Stakes (G3). As a sire, his progeny are expected to improve with age.

"He was not getting enough support in Florida," said Dan Boik, manager of McMaster Farm. "He will be more of a classic-type horse, so we think he'll do better with a different group of mares. Indiana also has a strong sire stakes program. We think we'll have more success with Indiana-breds."

Out of 34 foals of racing age, Duke of Mischief has 10 starters so far and one winner, Mr. G T.

Duke of Mischief is out of the winning Real Courage mare My Lady Amelia, making him a half brother to graded stakes winner Lord Robyn (Robyn Dancer) and one other winner. Marilyn McMaster also bred and raced My Lady Amelia.